There’s a ton of excitement and optimism surrounding the New Orleans Saints entering the summer. The Saints have assembled a promising, up-and-coming roster and have their sights set on making a big leap as they face one of the NFL’s easiest schedules. After breaking down the Saints’ game-by-game predictions, let’s take a look at three trade targets the team can pursue to round out the Saints’ roster and put them in playoff contention.

3. WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have been involved in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Jeudy’s fifth-year option was picked up a few weeks ago, but Sutton’s future remains an open question.

Courtland Sutton caught 64 passes for 829 yards and two touchdowns last year in Denver’s dysfunctional offense. There’s some optimism in Denver that the offense could receive a significant boost in the new offense under Sean Payton, but Sutton doesn’t profile as a good fit in his short-area focused, timing-based system.

Nevertheless, he’s still in his prime and the tools are still there for him to be dynamic WR2. His salary ($14 million base salary in 2023) and injury history would limit the potential trade compensation the Broncos could get for him, so adding a proven playmaker is still in the cards here, and it would really improve the Saints’ roster.

Michael Thomas was one of the NFL’s top receivers during his first four seasons, but he’s now on the wrong side of 30 and has been plagued with injuries, appearing in just 10 games since the end of the 2019 season.

Chris Olave was one of the league’s top rookies last year, and Rashid Shaheed really impressed as a rookie UDFA and legitimate deep threat, especially down the stretch, hauling in 20 receptions for 324 yards and a score in the team’s final five games. But Shaheed and sixth-round rookie steal A.T. Perry could certainly benefit from learning from a veteran like Sutton. And obviously so would quarterback Derek Carr, who would be thrilled to be reuniting with another former teammate at receiver.

2. DT Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts

After losing starting defensive tackles David Onyemata to Atlanta and Shy Tuttle to Carolina at the onset of free agency, the Saints replenished their trenches with cheaper options two days later with the additions of Nathan Shepherd (three-year, $15 million deal) and Khalen Saunders (three-year, $12.3 million contract).

Shepherd, 29, is an impressive interior pass rusher, but struggles against the run. Saunders, 26, hasn’t particularly stood out in either department as a rotational defensive tackle in Kansas City, playing just 924 snaps in his first four seasons. Nevertheless, he’s a massive presence and does a solid job of eating blocks to allow his teammates to shoot through the gaps and make plays.

New Orleans also ended up with a handful of potential draft steals, including first-round DT Bryan Bresee. The nation’s top overall 2020 recruit, Bresee is an athletic, instinctive, and powerful presence when fully healthy, but he’s battled several injuries. He also needs to improve his shed technique and implement more creativity in his repertoire of pass rush moves.

The Saints’ roster could really use more talent, experience, and depth along the defensive line. Adding a proven veteran would put less pressure on Bresee and Saunders, who might struggle transitioning to a role as a starting defensive tackle at his size. New Orleans also needs to continue to overhaul the front-end of a defense that doesn’t have any consistent game-wreckers up front after Cameron Jordan. The Saints were also ravaged on the ground last year, giving up the ninth-most yards on the ground.

Enter Grover Stewart, an underrated, durable piece of Indianapolis’ front and an excellent run defender. At the age of 29, he’s still in his prime and is entering a contract year with an affordable $9.3 million base salary, with a $10.8 million cap hit.

The Colts are in a multi-year rebuild and will be taking calls for proven veterans that aren’t in their long-term plans. Look for Indianapolis to try to get something while they still can for Grover Stewart.

In six seasons in Indianapolis, Stewart has compiled a total of 239 tackles with 8.5 sacks (four last year), 84 total pressures and 63 QB hurries. A solid interior pass rusher that’s dominant against the run, Stewart would provide valuable leadership and experience to New Orleans’ defensive line.

1. WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

There’s been some speculation that the Raiders could trade Davante Adams after he recently criticized the team’s offensive direction and philosophy. But the star receiver has a dead cap hit of $31.4 million if traded this year, so a trade is “not in the cards right now,” per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

But according to Tafur, it’s a different story for Hunter Renfrow, who has a 50 percent chance of being traded before the start of the season. Tafur adds that Renfrow has found himself “in the same boat” as Derek Carr and Darren Waller, who “weren’t fits with McDaniels” and were traded earlier this offseason to the Saints and Giants, respectively.

The Raiders also signed Jakobi Meyers in March and drafted slot receiver Tre Tucker in the third round of the NFL draft last month. Las Vegas would save more than $11.2 million against the 2023 salary cap by trading Renfrow after June 1.

Hunter Renfrow, 27, is coming off a very disappointing, injury-plagued season, but the former 2019 fifth-round pick was terrific in 2021, hauling in 103 of 128 targets for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

If he becomes available, Saints beat writer Nick Underhill thinks the team should make the trade.

The Saints have already signed three of Derek Carr’s teammates from Las Vegas this offseason in receiver Bryan Edwards, tight end Foster Moreau, and safety Johnathan Abram. Hunter Renfrow would clearly be the best of the bunch and would provide an immediate impact as a very reliable chain-moving receiver and trusted target with strong chemistry with Carr.

The addition of Hunter Renfrow would serve as a ripple effect for the Saints’ offense. It would open up more opportunities for Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed and give them the flexibility to line up all over the formation while taking away some of the pressure off of Michael Thomas as the only veteran presence in the receiver room.