Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's first NFL season has been so phenomenal it's even caught the attention of LeBron James. The rookie wide receiver caught four passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the team's 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday. The rookie is heading toward the record books with an exceptional start to his NFL career.
Only two pass catchers in NFL history who were not selected among the top 100 picks of their draft class have surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in their first season, according to NFL researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming.
The first is New Orleans Saints all-time receiving leader Marques Colston, who was drafted 252nd overall out of Hofstra in 2006. The second is Nacua, who was selected 177th overall out of BYU in 2023. Nacua leads all rookie NFL receivers in yardage this season and has passed Eddie Kennison (924 in 1996) for the most by a rookie in Rams history. Colston had 1,038 receiving yards in his rookie season. Nacua will enter Week 14 just ten yards shy of breaking Colston's rookie total.
In yesterday's game, Nacua suffered a rib injury, the severity of which isn't yet known.
“I thought he was dead and then he comes back to life,” said Rams' head coach Sean McVay after the game. “But he is a tough, I don't know… can I say that anymore? I don't know what I can say, but he is such a tough competitor the way he battles through things, the way that he battles through things, the physicality at which he plays this game. He brings an energy to our team that I think you guys can all feel when you watch.”