The rookie phenom is lighting up the record books this season after another 100-yard receiving day

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's first NFL season has been so phenomenal it's even caught the attention of LeBron James. The rookie wide receiver caught four passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the team's 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday. The rookie is heading toward the record books with an exceptional start to his NFL career.

Only two pass catchers in NFL history who were not selected among the top 100 picks of their draft class have surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in their first season, according to NFL researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming. The first is New Orleans Saints all-time receiving leader Marques Colston, who was drafted 252nd overall out of Hofstra in 2006. The second is Nacua, who was selected 177th overall out of BYU in 2023. Nacua leads all rookie NFL receivers in yardage this season and has passed Eddie Kennison (924 in 1996) for the most by a rookie in Rams history. Colston had 1,038 receiving yards in his rookie season. Nacua will enter Week 14 just ten yards shy of breaking Colston's rookie total.