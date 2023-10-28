Sam Asghari is a “gift from God” according to Britney Spears' passage on him in her memoir “The Woman In Me.”

“I have an appreciation for how stable he is,” Spears writes in the book. “I love that he doesn’t drink. He’s a gift from God.” The book was published two months before Asghari filed for divorce so the ending of their 13-month-long marriage is not in the book according to PEOPLE.

Asghari caught up with TMZ when he was out in Los Angeles on Thursday (Oct. 26), when he was asked what he thought about Spears saying that he was a “gift from God.”

“That made me smile, to be honest,” the model said. “I'm freaking proud of her,” he told the gossip site of her life as a pop star and her 13 year conservatorship. “I hope she takes over the world.”

Sam Asghari Files For Divorce After 13 Months With Britney Spears

Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce filing back in August. A day later, Asghari broke his silence on their split via Instagram Story that they “decided to end our journey together.” He added: “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Britney Spears also commented on the divorce via Instagram on August 18.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she captioned an Instagram post. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

The singer and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video and made their relationship official in 2017. The couple got married to Asghari on June 9, 2022. The pop star was previously married to Jason Alexander in January of 2004 but only for 55 hours. She then married Kevin Federline 10 months later in October 2004. They share two sons together: Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline.