When Samantha Irvin shocked the professional wrestling world by announcing her exit from WWE as Monday Night RAW‘s ring announcer, one narrative immediately came into focus: she should follow her finance Ricochet to AEW.

On paper, it makes sense, right? Irvin is one of the very best ring announcers in the game, her betrothed looks like a focal point of the promotion moving forward, and with a new media right deal in place, the promotion may look to execute a true brand split; with “The First in Flight” and the former RAW announcer a presumed package deal, why not place Irvin and Ricochet on one show more often than not in order to give each show a unique vibe?

If AEW is willing to have different commentary teams on Dynamite versus Collision, why not a different ring announcer too, especially if it can play into storylines?

Now granted, maybe Irvin doesn't want to keep working in professional wrestling. She's an accomplished singer and flutist who has appeared on America's Got Talent and has worked in Las Vegas and certainly has opportunities to use her talent outside of the space. With that being said, we don't actually know why Irvin is leaving WWE, be it her decision, the promotion's decision, or a mutual decision; if announcing is still on the table for Irvin, or another opportunity like managing Ricochet would better suit her interests, AEW gives her the best opportunity to further pursue it with a guaranteed paycheck. Sign her, Tony Khan; it's in the promotion's best interest.

Samantha Irvin sends a long goodbye to the WWE Universe.

When news broke that Irvin's time in WWE was done, the former RAW commentator took to social media to thank everyone who has helped her out along the journey.

WWE Universe, my time has come to an end as your Monday Night Raw Ring Announcer. I love you all tremendously and this does not mark the end of my art, I have a lifetime more to share. Thank you to every WWE fan who accepted me. To the Women's Locker Room: you are the most incredible group of people on the face of this Earth. I am beyond proud to be your colleague and friend. To the Crew & Cameramen: I can't thank you enough for the encouragement, the laughs. You created such a wonderful, positive atmosphere for me. Love you all. To the WWE Superstars, past and present: 1 have thanked you since 1989 and will continue to thank you for the rest of my days for entertaining us. For raising the bar over and over again. For risking your bodies and finding new ways to keep us shocked and wanting more. There is no form of entertainment like this and not just any entertainer can be a WWE Superstar. The respect I have for you is more than I can express. Thank you for making it so easy to pour emotion and excitement into your introductions. You are the stars that the stars idolize. It doesn't get any bigger and I'm proud to have used my voice to let the world know it. Thank you Paul Heyman, Michael PS Hayes, & Michael Cole. I will continue to apply what I learned from you to every aspect of my career. Thank you for invigorating my creativity. Thank you Brian “Road Dogg” James, Scott Armstrong, Gabe Sapolsky, and George Carroll Jr. for giving me my first opportunities to rise to the occasion. Thank you to HHH for trusting me and showcasing me on this platform. Thank you Mark Henry for giving me my big break. I hope I made you proud. Thank you to all the Coaches, Producers, Medical, Writers, Talent Relations, Makeup, Photography, Social Media, Digital, Travel Department, Catering, Merch, 2k Team, Referees, Security and Announce Team for everything you did to help me along the way. To my fans, my entire career l've been waiting for you! We are meant to be and I can prove it. Stay tuned. All my love! And still…

Samantha

Stay tuned, you say? Interesting choice of words for a musician. Still, until Irvin announces her next move, it's safe to say fans will keep an eye on her activities to see if she will be joining Ricochet in AEW as either an announcer or as a valet.