Samuel L. Jackson, the iconic actor known for his roles in numerous films, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is speaking out against the ongoing backlash directed at his longtime co-star, Brie Larson. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson addressed the criticism aimed at Larson, particularly regarding her portrayal of Captain Marvel in the MCU, according to Yahoo.

Samuel L. Jackson defends Brie Larson against Incels. “Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for, she’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it?” pic.twitter.com/L1XSDb4ZZw — best of brie larson (@larsonarchive) June 20, 2023

Jackson described Larson as an unapologetic feminist and emphasized her strength in the face of adversity. He dismissed the negative opinions of “incel dudes” and Marvel fans who have targeted Larson for expressing her opinions and asserting her feminist views.

According to Jackson, Larson's resilience is often underestimated. He praised her for staying true to herself and not allowing the backlash to destroy her. He highlighted the significance of Brie Larson being a strong woman with her own opinions and acknowledged that not everyone will embrace that.

The actor also shared how he and Larson developed a strong bond while working together on the film “Kong: Skull Island.” Despite the challenging experience, they became great friends and supported each other during difficult times, including the aftermath of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

When Larson was offered the role of Captain Marvel, she sought Jackson's advice. He enthusiastically encouraged her to join the Marvel Universe, emphasizing the importance of her presence and representation.

Jackson and Larson are set to reunite in the upcoming film “The Marvels,” directed by Nia DaCosta. The movie will bring together the characters of Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, a beloved staple of the MCU.

With his strong words aimed at “incel dudes,” Jackson sends a powerful message of support and solidarity to Larson. As they continue their collaboration in the Marvel universe, their friendship and shared values serve as a reminder of the importance of representation and standing up against negativity and prejudice.