Samuel L. Jackson, known for his iconic portrayal of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), expressed his curiosity about why his character hasn't visited the fictional African nation of Wakanda, IndieWire reports. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, Jackson shared his desire to explore the technologically advanced kingdom.

Samuel L. Jackson just "needs a ticket" to get to Wakanda! 🎟 #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/E26E8SGLFM — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 14, 2023

Reflecting on his extensive involvement in the MCU, spanning over 15 years since his debut in 2008's Iron Man, Jackson expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of every Marvel movie. He emphasized that as Nick Fury, his character possesses extensive knowledge about the events unfolding in the Marvel universe. However, he couldn't help but wonder why he hasn't had the opportunity to venture into Wakanda yet.

Despite reprising his role as Nick Fury in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson disclosed that he was not approached to appear in the groundbreaking film Black Panther or its highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Nonetheless, he remains hopeful about his chances of finally making his way to Wakanda, jokingly stating, “I need a ticket.”

In a separate discussion, Jackson responded to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's remarks about the “Marvel-ization” of Hollywood, driven by intellectual property (IP) rather than star power. Jackson defended the cultural significance of actors like the late Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed the titular character in Black Panther. He asserted that Boseman's embodiment of Black Panther solidified his status as a movie star, emphasizing the undeniable impact and representation he brought to the role.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Jackson's longing to explore the captivating world of Wakanda as Nick Fury adds to the intrigue surrounding the upcoming film. While the reasons behind Fury's absence from Wakanda remain a mystery, audiences can only hope that the enigmatic spy will eventually find his way to the technologically advanced nation, contributing to the rich tapestry of the MCU.