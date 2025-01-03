ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Boise State hosts San Diego State for an epic Mountain West battle on Saturday afternoon. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-Boise State prediction and pick.

The Aztecs are 8-3 on the season and are coming off a shocking loss to Utah State at Viejas Arena. San Diego State led by as much as 18 points in the first half, then allowed a three-pointer with eight seconds left to leave the court stunned. SDSU hardly ever loses a game at home but now hopes to respond by taking down the preseason Mountain West favorites in Boise.

Boise State is 11-3 on the season and are surging at the right time. They are winners of five straight games and are coming off a win on the road in Wyoming, 67-58. The Mountain West is in full swing and the Broncos are 3-0 already in the conference.

Here are the San Diego State-Boise State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Boise State Odds

San Diego State: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +122

Boise State: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State

Time: 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Aztecs are one of the top teams in the conference on the road. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, no team has a better road record in the Mountain West. At 65-37, SDSU has by far the top winning percentage since 2023-14. However, Boise State is second at 54-47 during that same span. These games are usually competitive and come down to the wire. SDSU must be able to hit shots late if they want to cover this spread on the road.

SDSU is shooting 44.8% from the floor. They are not known as an offensive team. Defense is what wins games for the Aztecs. Brian Dutcher's culture is built from the legendary Steve Fisher. Their culture speaks defense. The Aztecs are 25th in the nation in points allowed at just 63.5 per game. Furthermore, they are 3rd in the country in opponent field goal percentage allowing just 35.5% of shots to go in the hoop, behind only Houston and Tennessee. Lastly, SDSU is tied with Auburn as the second top shot-blocking team in the nation blocking 6.5 per game. There are not many teams that defend harder than San Diego State.

Nick Boyd leads the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game. He adds 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals. Miles Byrd is second in scoring at 13.1 and BJ Davis is third at 10.5 per game. 7-footer Magoon Gwath is tied for third in the nation in blocks at 3.2 per game.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State is very familiar with how well SDSU defends. The Broncos must find ways to create open looks because they will be rare. The Broncos were picked to win the Mountain West in the preseason polls. This roster is deep with veteran talent and they are capable of taking down the Aztecs once again. They went 2-0 against SDSU last season with wins at home and on the road at Viejas Arena.

Boise State is led by Tyson Degenhart. He is one of the top players in the Mountain West. He averages 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and shoots 52.5% from the floor. Degenhart recently scored 16 points in the win over Wyoming and before that, he scored 26 in the win over San Jose State. The San Jose State transfer, Alvaro Cardenas, is third on the team in scoring at 11.1 per game. He is 11th in the nation averaging 6.6 assists per game. The team contains three seniors in the starting lineup and they have a lot of experience and chemistry together.

Final San Diego State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to the wire. The San Diego State Aztecs are coming off a stunning loss and should bounce back in a big way. They have wins over No. 6 Houston and No. 21 Creighton this season. SDSU is going to cover this small spread with a potential chance to upset the Broncos on the road.

Final San Diego State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State +2.5 (-106)