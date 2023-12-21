Can the 49ers hold off the Ravens in this battle between No. 1 seeds on Monday Night Football?

Jolly Old Saint Nick is gifting us all with what should be a superior Week 16 Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) and Baltimore Ravens (11-3).

With as much as the NFL schedule has been downgraded this season due to quarterback injuries, damaging the value of matchups, there's not a better matchup in the league right now, having two No. 1 seeds facing each other, who also have two healthy signal-callers. It could very well be a Super Bowl 58 preview.

The 49ers, after losing three straight in the month of October, have rattled off six straight since, outscoring their opponents 207-94. They did so by having arguably the most impressive all-around roster in the NFL with two legitimate MVPs on the offense in quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey.

But they will face quite the challenge in Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday night, who have won four straight and outscored their opponents 114-68 during that stretch. Jackson is hoping to continue his clear line of health during this December, unlike years past. Facing a physical 49ers defense makes that a bit more challenging, where teams have noticeably not been the same the week after they play them.

Even though both teams have punched their ticket to the playoffs, there's still the coveted No. 1 seed each is vying for in their respective conferences. Who will walk out in victory in this much-anticipated Week 16 matchup? Let's get into some 49ers bold predictions for Monday Night Football versus the Ravens.

49ers bring a fierce rushing attack against Ravens

Though the Ravens have the No. 2 overall total defense in the league, they sometimes do have problems with teams who can run the ball. We saw that to be the case specifically when they faced the Los Angeles Rams a couple of weeks ago when running back Kyren Williams ran 25 times for 114 yards.

In Week 16, they'll be facing the No. 3 ranked rushing offense in the NFL, which is mostly due to MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey, who is averaging 116.8 yards per game over his last four. But Kyle Shanahan also likes to get creative in the run game with Deebo Samuel. Don't be surprised to see the 49ers get their rushing yardage.

49ers cause two Lamar Jackson turnovers

Jackson has thrown an interception in his last two games, and for the season, he has a total of 13 turnovers, which puts him about in the middle of the pack for starting quarterbacks this season. This physical 49ers defense is going to do their best to bring Jackson down when he attempts to move outside the pocket. In doing so, stripping the ball or making him force throws to his receivers are liable to happen.

Christian McCaffrey scores one rushing, one receiving touchdown

If there was ever going to be a game to let people know you're the best player in the league, it's this game. McCaffrey is such a dynamic player, with 1,292 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, plus 509 receiving yards and seven more touchdowns. Against the Arizona Cardinals last week, he had one rushing and two receiving. Look for him to get one of each this week against the Ravens.

49ers win by eight or more

With Baltimore having to make the trek all the way to Santa Clara to face such a daunting team as this year's 49ers, this feels as if it should go San Francisco's way, and somewhat fairly decisively. The Ravens are a 5.5 point underdog after all. Jackson will undoubtedly be a challenge for the 49ers' defense, but it will be interesting how John Harbaugh decides to play his franchise quarterback, knowing he's been injury-prone in the later part of the season. It's doubtful the Ravens play conservative, but keeping Jackson protected—which isn't easy to do against this defense—will be the first agenda. Remember, the Ravens have already clinched a playoff berth.