The San Francisco Giants look to bounce back from a mediocre season. We're here to share our MLB odds series and make a Giants over-under regular-season win total prediction and pick for the 2024 season.
The Giants' record was 79-83 in 2023, and they finished fourth in the National League West. Unfortunately, they played in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Diego Padres. There were some highlights to remember.
Logan Webb was efficient, going 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA. Meanwhile, Tristan Beck went 3-3 with a 3.92 ERA over three starts and 33 games. First baseman LaMonte Webb finished with a batting average of .256 with 17 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 64 runs. Likewise, Wilmer Flores finished with a batting average of .284 with 23 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 51 runs while also sporting an on-base percentage of .383. Flores also had an 86.4 MPH exit velocity when he cracked the baseball off his bat.
The Giants will welcome new rookie phenom Kyle Harrison this season. He made his debut last season, going 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA over seven starts. While he did struggle a little, he also threw a lot of strikeouts. His fastball and slider have the potential to evolve and make him elite.
Robbie Ray is the acquisition after the Giants received him in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. It was not that long ago that he won the Cy Young award so there is so much potential. Unfortunately, the Giants also lost Joc Pederson and will need to fill the void.
MLB Odds: Giants 2024 Win Total Odds
Over 82.5 Wins: -108
Under 82.5 Wins: -112
Why The Giants Will Win 82.5 Games
Webb is one of the best starters in the majors. His changeup is among the best in the league, and he can fool so many hitters. Therefore, expect him to continue to be one of the best. Harrison has the potential to take that next big step in his development. If he takes that next step, he will give the Giants a great second option behind Webb. Rebuilding the rotation can give the Giants more potential to win games. Likewise, having the best closer can help. Camilo Doval was the NL save leader with a 6-6 record with a 2.93 ERA and 39 saves. Amazingly, his triple-digit fastball was phenomenal, and he added a nasty slider to trick hitters. The Rogers brothers were amazing. First, right-handed Tyler Rogers was a good setup man with a low-80s fastball. Left-handed Taylor Rogers produced a slow sweeper that destroyed left-handed hitters.
On offense, Wade is great. Ultimately, he finds ways to get on base. Flores is a great designated hitter. Significantly, his pop is exceptional, and he can turn a game on its head with one swing. The Giants are excited to see what catcher Patrick Bailey can do. Last season, he finished with a batting average of .233 with seven home runs, 48 RBIs, and 29 runs over 326 at-bats. Bailey is already a great backstop and can do even more if he improves behind the plate.
The Giants will win 83 games because their starting pitching will get a boost, and they have a solid bullpen.
Why The Giants Won't Win 82.5 Games
The Giants still have so many question marks in their rotation. Beck is a career-long reliever. How will he make the transition to the rotation? Ross Stripling is not good, going 0-5 with a 5.36 ERA through 22 games and 11 starts last season. Meanwhile, Keaton Winn went 1-3 with a 4.68 ERA over nine games and five starts. There is a low ceiling and low bar for these starters.
The offense is just bad. Mike Yastrzemski will never be as good as his legendary grandfather. Ultimately, he finished with a batting average of .233 with 15 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 54 runs. JD Davis should be better. Sadly, he is not. Davis finished with a batting average of .248 with 18 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 61 runs. There is just not a lot of a punch in this lineup. They often struggle to get runners across the plate.
The Giants will not win 82 games because they have an anemic offense and a rotation that has so many questions beyond Webb.
Final Giants Over/Under Win Total Prediction
The Giants share the curse of playing in the same division as the Dodgers and the NL Champion Diamondbacks. How will they fare when facing these teams? Surprisingly, they have held their own. For reference, they went 6-7 against the Dodgers, 7-6 against the Diamondbacks, and 8-5 against the Padres in 2023. But they somehow struggled against the Colorado Rockies, going 4-9. The Giants will also face the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays this season. Consequently, they are at least a year or two away from being somewhat competitive. Expect the Giants to win 80-82 games.
Final Giants Over/Under Win Total Prediction: Under 82.5 Wins: -112