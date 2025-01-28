ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose State Spartans (10-11, 3-6 MWC) visit the San Diego State Aztecs (13-5, 6-3 MWC) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Jose State-San Diego State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the San Jose State-San Diego State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Jose State-San Diego State Odds

San Jose State: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +890

San Diego State: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1700

Over: 134.5 (-115)

Under: 134.5 (-105)

How to Watch San Jose State-San Diego State

Time: 10:40 PM ET/7:40 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Spartans should be able to hold San Diego State to a lower score Tuesday night. The Aztecs score 72.1 points per game, which is the fourth-lowest in the Mountain West Conference. San Diego State has the second-lowest field goal percentage, and they do not get to the free throw line often. When San Diego State shoots free throws, they have a hard time hitting them. All in all, the Aztecs are not a good scoring team, and San Jose State will have to take advantage of that Tuesday night.

San Jose State has won three of their last four games. They beat Wyoming and Air Force, so not great wins. However, the Spartans were able to hand New Mexico their first conference loss of the season on January 14. In those four games, the Spartans have been excellent on the defensive end of the court. They have allowed just 66.3 points per game in their last four games, which makes it very easy to win. With San Diego State's struggles on offense, the Spartans should be able to continue their dominance on defense.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State is a good team despite their lack of scoring. The Aztecs have also won three of their last four games heading into Tuesday night. In those four games, San Diego State has two double digit wins, and an overtime win, so they are handling business when needed. They did lose to UNLV, but that is not a terrible loss. Nonetheless, the Aztecs are headed down the right track as we creep closer towards March. San Diego State has to continue to play well if they want to win this game.

San Diego State wins games with their defense. They are allowing just 62.7 points per game, which is the lowest in the conference. The Aztecs hold opponents to 36.3 percent shooting from the field, and that is lowest in the Mountain West. Additionally, San Diego State allows the lowest three-point percentage in the conference. San Diego State wants to win games with their defense, and they have done a fantastic job on the defensive end of the court all season. As long as they keep it up, the Aztecs will be able to win.

Final San Jose State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are playing decent basketball. It is a home game for the Aztecs, so I do lean towards them in this game. However, the Spartans can cover this spread with the lack of scoring coming from San Diego State. I will be taking San Jose State to cover the spread Tuesday night.

Final San Jose State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +14.5 (-110)