The New York Giants continue to deal with significant injuries in Week 5. A large portion of the Giants' offensive line is banged up, and Saquon Barkley is in danger of missing his third straight game. Saquon Barkley is officially listed as questionable on the Giants' injury report. Offensive linemen Shane Lemieux, John Michael Schmitz and Andrew Thomas have been ruled out.

The Giants sure felt the absence of Barkley and their injured offensive linemen in Week 4. The Seattle Seahawks beat New York 24-3 on Monday Night Football, delivering the Giants another embarrassing loss on their home field. Daniel Jones was under constant pressure, taking 10 sacks. New York running backs totaled just 39 yards on 19 carries, none of which went for more than five yards.

If Barkley does play, he might be far less than 100%. He suffered a high ankle sprain during New York's Week 2 comeback against the Arizona Cardinals, the team's only win of the year. It took one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history for the Giants to get in the win column.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The loss of Thomas has probably been more impactful than Barkley's absence. Without one of the best left tackles in all of football, Jones appears to be regressing. That's awful news for the Giants, which gave Jones a four-year, $160 million contract in the offseason.

A loss in Miami would drop the Giants to 1-4 and potentially end any realistic chance of New York making the playoffs. The Dolphins own one of the league's most explosive offenses and are heavy favorites against New York Sunday afternoon.