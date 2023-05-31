Hip-hop stars YG and Saweetie have officially confirmed their relationship following a romantic getaway in Mexico. The couple was spotted getting cozy and affectionate as they enjoyed a dip in the pool at their resort, TMZ reports. Photos circulating online captured the pair embracing and passionately kissing, leaving no doubt about their romantic connection.

The vacation in Mexico solidifies the dating rumors that have been swirling around YG and Saweetie for several months. Speculation about their relationship began after they were seen together at Coachella last month, and the couple’s chemistry has been evident ever since.

Both artists have collaborated musically in the past, appearing on tracks such as Tyga’s “Money Mouf” in 2020 and Mozzy’s “In My Face” in 2022. However, their bond seems to extend beyond the professional realm, as their romantic getaway clearly demonstrates.

YG and Saweetie have had their fair share of public relationship controversies in the past. YG previously dated Kehlani in 2019, but their relationship ended due to his infidelity, according to the Blue Water Road artist. Saweetie went through a messy breakup with Quavo in 2021, which played out in public exchanges on social media. There were even rumors suggesting that she had been involved with Offset, Quavo’s former group member, which allegedly contributed to Migos’ split.

The couple’s Mexican getaway showcased Saweetie flaunting her figure in a vibrant pink bikini, while YG appeared genuinely content with his new partner. The intimate moments captured by the paparazzi only added fuel to the excitement surrounding their relationship.

With the confirmation of their romance, fans can look forward to seeing how YG and Saweetie navigate their personal and professional lives together. For now, it seems that love is in the air for these rising hip-hop stars.