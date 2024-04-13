ScHoolboy Q, the prominent member of the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) roster, has unequivocally dismissed any notion of a Black Hippy reunion album, asserting that the members are fully committed to their solo endeavors, per HipHopDX.
During an episode of The Danny Brown Show that aired on Friday (April 12), ScHoolboy Q addressed the possibility of a Black Hippy album with finality. When asked about the likelihood of a reunion, he bluntly stated, “I’m not making no Black Hippy shit. Hell no. I’ll never do that sh*t.”
ScHoolboy Q “doesn't see” Black Hippy album ever happening: “We on our separate paths”
This statement reinforces Q's consistent stance on the matter, with the rapper expressing similar sentiments in the past. Despite occasional speculation from fans, ScHoolboy Q remains resolute in his decision to focus on his solo career rather than collaborate with his Black Hippy peers.
Individual Paths and Priorities
In his recent appearance on The Danny Brown Show, ScHoolboy Q elaborated on the reasons behind his disinterest in a Black Hippy album. He emphasized that all members of the collective, including himself, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul, are currently pursuing their individual paths.
Q highlighted Kendrick Lamar's involvement with pgLang, his own endeavors in curating new artists, and the ongoing projects of Jay Rock and Ab-Soul. He emphasized the difficulty of finding time for a collaborative effort amidst their busy schedules and divergent creative pursuits.
Furthermore, ScHoolboy Q expressed skepticism about the concept of “rap culture” and questioned the relevance of pursuing projects solely for the sake of cultural expectations. His candid remarks underscore his prioritization of personal artistic growth and autonomy over conforming to perceived industry norms.
Consistent Stance Amid Speculation
ScHoolboy Q's recent statements align with his previous comments regarding the possibility of a Black Hippy reunion album. Despite occasional hints or inquiries from fans, the rapper has consistently maintained that such a project is unlikely to materialize.
In a prior interview during Ab-Soul's YMF tour in 2017, ScHoolboy Q indicated that his focus was on his own album, asserting, “I’m already working on my next album.” He reiterated this sentiment in a conversation with Montreality, emphasizing the challenges of coordinating collaborative efforts amidst individual creative pursuits.
Ultimately, ScHoolboy Q's firm stance reflects his dedication to his solo career and artistic vision. While fans may harbor hopes for a Black Hippy reunion, the rapper's unwavering commitment to personal growth and autonomy underscores his determination to chart his own path within the music industry.