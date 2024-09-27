Team USA continued its domination of the International side during the opening round of the 2024 Presidents Cup on Thursday. For just the third time in Presidents Cup history, the Americans swept the opening Four-ball session, 5-0.

Four of the five matches required at least 17 holes to determine a winner. Not surprisingly, the one that ended earlier involved the reigning FedEx Cup champion Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler and teammate Russell Henley defeated the South Korean pair of Tom Kim and Sungjae Im, 3 & 2. But there was a very specific turning point that Scheffler detailed afterward.

It was a tightly contested match as the players neared the turn.

“I think we were 2-up in the match, and he [Kim] made a putt on 7, had a big reaction, and I made a big putt, as well,” Scheffler said. “So it was important for me to make sure that we kept the momentum in the match… Then I guess he made a big putt on 8, and they walked off the green to the tee or something like that, and then I saw a video of him yelling at me.”

“From my perspective, it looked like he poked the bear.”

The Americans remained one up for the next five holes. Then Scottie Scheffler and Henley turned it on, winning back-to-back holes to build an insurmountable 3-up lead. The match concluded after 16 holes were played, with Team USA winning its third point of the day.

Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark captured another point shortly thereafter. Finally, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns erased an early deficit to close out the sweep.

Team USA is looking to win the Presidents Cup for the 10th consecutive time. They are 12-1-1 all-time, with the only defeat coming back in 1998.