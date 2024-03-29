Scream 7‘s production has been turbulent, to say the least. From Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega‘s exits to Neve Campbell's triumphant return, it's been a rocky road. At least Courtney Cox appears to be game to return for another adventure.
Variety is reporting that Cox is eyeing a return in Scream 7. She is currently in talks to return to the franchise.
Unlike Campbell, she starred in the sixth film. The move will bring Gale Weathers (Cox) and Sidney Prescott (Campbell) back together once more.
Scream 7's rocky production
Scream 6 didn't feature Campbell, who sat out due to a contractual dispute. This left a void in the sixth film. Luckily, Cox did return to the franchise and helped guide the Core Four.
She ended up signing onto the seventh film after Barrera and Ortega, the new leads of the franchise, both exited. Barrera was fired after her social media posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict. Days after she was fired, Ortega left the project due to scheduling issues.
Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed the fifth and sixth Scream films. Both films were financial successes, with the sixth film making nearly $170 million at the box office.
Scream (2022) was a reinvention of the franchise. Radio Silence's film introduced a new-age cast for younger fans. Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding all starred in the fifth film as the Core Four. OG stalwarts Campbell, Cox, and David Arquette were also brought into the fold. Spoiler alert: Arquette's Dewey was killed by Ghostface in the film.
The duo weren't set to direct the seventh Scream film, though. Instead, they directed Abigail for Universal. The Universal Classic Monsters film stars Melissa Barrera.
Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon was set to direct Scream 7. However, he ended up stepping out of the project after Barrera and Ortega's exits. Jasmin Savoy Brown also seems unsure of her return. She recently revealed that she hadn't been called about returning for the seventh film.
Kevin Williamson, the creator of the franchise, will step in and direct Scream 7. He wrote the first two and fourth films in the franchise. Wes Craven directed the first four films. It is not known if Williamson will also write the film.
Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox's careers
Neve Campbell is most associated with her role in the Scream franchise. Sidney Prescott is the ultimate “final girl” in the horror genre. She also starred in Party of Five, House of Cards, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Twisted Metal.
Courtney Cox gained widespread notoriety for her role in Friends. She played Monica Geller for 10 seasons and over 200 episodes. Cox has also starred in Family Ties, Cougar Time, and Dirt.
Some of her film credits include Barnyard, Masters of the Universe, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and Bedtime Stories.