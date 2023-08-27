As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves in a crucial position. After defying expectations in the previous season and making the playoffs, the team has shown promise but also areas for improvement. One player who has garnered attention is linebacker Darrell Taylor, a young talent with potential. However, there are compelling reasons why the Seahawks must consider trading him before the upcoming season begins. In this article, we will delve into the Seahawks' performance in the 2022-2023 NFL season, Darrell Taylor's career so far, the reasons behind the potential trade, and the team's outlook for the 2023 NFL season.

Seattle Seahawks Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

During the 2022 NFL season, the Seahawks experienced a journey that seemed like a Cinderella story. Their campaign culminated in a 9-8 record and a coveted spot in the playoffs. One pivotal moment was their decision to trade Russell Wilson. That's a move that ultimately proved fortuitous for the team's prospects. Stepping into Wilson's shoes, Geno Smith defied expectations and delivered a commendable performance. He even earned the distinction of Comeback Player of the Year. These unforeseen accomplishments stem from a combination of factors, including the audacious choice to trade Wilson. This paved the way for the acquisition of seasoned players and valuable draft picks.

Smith's stellar performance as Wilson's successor exceeded all forecasts. He showcased his prowess both on the field and as a team leader. Complementing Smith's achievements was the astute acquisition of veteran players and five promising draft picks, a move that bolstered the team's overall strength and significantly contributed to their unexpected triumphs. As the Seahawks embarked on an impressive run in 2022, they defied initial skepticism about their rebuilding phase. As such, they firmly established themselves as a dominant presence in the fiercely competitive NFC West. Buoyed by the momentum of their previous season, the Seahawks enter 2023 with heightened expectations and the anticipation of sustained success.

Now let's look at the perfect last-minute trade the Seahawks must make before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Darrell Taylor's Career So Far

The 26-year-old Darrell Taylor has shown promise during his time in the NFL. He has also been pretty durable, seeing action in 32 games over two seasons. Taylor was drafted by the Seahawks in 2020 but missed his entire rookie season due to injury. In the 2021 season, he showed glimpses of his potential, recording 4.5 sacks in 13 games. As of this writing, he has tallied 16 total sacks and 50 solo tackles. Despite his potential, the Seahawks must carefully evaluate his future with the team.

Why the Seattle Seahawks Must Trade Darrell Taylor

Again, Darrell Taylor is a productive edge rusher for the Seattle Seahawks, having recorded 9.5 quarterback takedowns in 2022. However, he is going to be a restricted free agent (RFA) in the offseason, and Seattle has other young and promising edge-rushers in Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, and Derick Hall. They are all signed through 2025. Nwosu is only a few months older than Taylor, while Mafe and Hall are both younger.

Seattle could place a first- or second-round tender on Taylor in the offseason since he's an RFA. That said, they could also use that as a bargaining chip with any potential trade partners. Dealing him ahead of the season would also give their young pass-rushers more reps to develop during training camp and early in the regular season.

Remember that according to projections, Nwosu should have the 29th-most sacks in 2023 with seven, while Taylor is 33rd with a projected total of 6.8. Right now, Taylor's contract value is $6.7 million, and it is fully guaranteed. We hope the Seahawks see the value in trading him for more cap space and future draft capital.

Team Outlook

Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have reasons to be optimistic. Despite some challenges, the team has shown resilience and the ability to compete at a high level. With a solid foundation in place, including key players on both offense and defense, the Seahawks have the potential to make another playoff run. However, addressing areas of weakness and making strategic trades will be crucial to their success. By making the right moves before the season begins, the Seahawks can position themselves as strong contenders in their division and the league as a whole.

As the Seahawks prepare for the 2023 NFL season, they face important decisions that could shape their future. Trading Darrell Taylor before the season begins could provide the team with valuable assets and address areas of need. While Taylor has shown promise, his injury history, and current salary situation raises concerns about his future. By making a strategic trade, the Seahawks can strengthen their roster and improve their chances of success in the upcoming season. With a solid foundation and the right moves, the Seahawks have the potential to make a deep playoff run and compete at the highest level in the NFL.