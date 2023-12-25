Bobby Wagner issues a stern reminder to the Seahawks.

Pete Carroll still has the chance to punch a ticket straight into the postseason with the Seattle Seahawks. The Geno Smith-led squad got a massive win over Ryan Tannehill and the Tennesee Titans. It was a tough battle that went down to the very last minute. They did not botch their chances to stay in contention and that all might be because of a learning that Bobby Wagner imparts through his squad, via Eric Williams of FOX Sports.

“I think the biggest thing we learned is when you play good teams like that, you can't shoot yourself in the foot. You can't have penalties, mistakes, and things of that nature because other teams will capitalize on that. So hopefully we take that into the remainder of the season,” Bobby Wagner disclosed about the Seahawks' newfound wisdom.

The game would have slipped away from Pete Carroll's hands if the Seahawks had not disciplined themselves. They had a total of six penalties which cost the squad 47 yards. Thankfully, Geno Smith and the rest of the team were cautious in other areas. They only allowed three sacks and did not make the Titans force them into getting a lost fumble or an interception.

All of this added to a late-game surge and culminated in a massive touchdown by Colby Parkinson. This learning can be used by the Seahawks as they navigate the path toward a postseason berth in the remaining games. With it, they can carry a lot of momentum and even steal some wins against top teams in the league.