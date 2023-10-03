The Seattle Seahawks had one game plan in mind and executed it perfectly. What did they have in mind against the New York Giants? Suffocate Daniel Jones such that he does not score out of the pocket. Bobby Wagner got a hold of the defense while Geno Smith took care of scoring points for Pete Carroll's squad. Both facets of their game were good but the secondary just stood out which led to the victory.

The Seahawks managed to make the Giants only score off a single field goal in the four quarters of their Monday Night Football matchup. Bobby Wagner led the secondary to an amazing franchise feat. They have tied the team record by sacking the Giants quarterback 11 times in this matchup, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wagner got two sacks and nine tackles with eight of them being assisted. Devon Witherspoon also put on a show for the Seahawks secondary. He notched two takedowns on the Giants quarterback and even got an interception which stunted the oppponents' offense by a lot. Jordyn Brooks got two of them as well as Uchenna Nwosu. Mario Edwards Jr., Myles Adams, and Boye Mafe also added to the tally by recording one of their own.

Geno Smith took care of the offense while the secondary was hounding the Giants and Daniel Jones. The Seahawks were able to score in every quarter of the match. They will face tougher opponents after this and also a more potent offense. Their next challenge? Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.