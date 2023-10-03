When the New York Giants decided to sign Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension last March, they expected his performance to take a big leap forward. That's not what they're getting from the quarterback so far in the 2023 NFL regular season. That contract is not aging well, and it's only gotten worse Monday night, as Jones and the Giants got mauled at home in a 24-3 loss at the hands of the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

Daniel Jones is also getting all sorts of hits from football fans on X (formerly Twitter).

Daniel Jones and his agent after finessing the Giants for $160 million pic.twitter.com/Kfe6YDTtdv — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 3, 2023

“Peyton and Eli have been talking about wet willies for 3 minutes and just going ‘oh no’ every time Daniel Jones throws a pick. It’s truly great to have a broadcast that reflects the actual game,” posted Jay Caspian Kang.

Daniel Jones drops back to pass pic.twitter.com/ZnyDMnkYjc — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 3, 2023

Brett Kollman also had this to say about Jones: “Daniel Jones has now played 58 games, and he's taken 4+ sacks in 25 of them.”

Can the Giants get a refund on Daniel Jones’ $160M contract? pic.twitter.com/FoUjBRSKzF — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 3, 2023

The Seahawks' defense absolutely teed off on Jones and the Giants. In fact, Seattle set a new franchise record for most sacks in a game, as the Seahawks consistently demolished New York's offensive line and repeatedly took Jones down to the ground. Jones finished the game with just 203 passing yards and zero touchdowns on 27-for-34 completions. He got intercepted twice, including one that was taken to the house for a pick-six by Seattle rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the third quarter.

Daniel Jones has plenty of work to do if he is to change the growing negative perception fans have of him over his terrible start to the 2023 season.