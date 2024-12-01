The Seattle Seahawks mounted a second-half comeback to beat the New York Jets 26-21 on Sunday. Their seventh win combined with a loss from the Arizona Cardinals put Seattle in first place in the NFC West. Their performance was marred by another injury to a wide receiver. DK Metcalf left the game with a knee injury but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald quelled any concerns postgame.

“Mike Macdonald said DK Metcalf tweaked his knee but tests done on the sideline indicated he was OK,” Seahawks.com's John Boyle reported.

Metcalf has missed time this year with a shoulder injury and now has a tweaked knee. While he was able to return to the game, Seahawks fans should still be a little bit concerned. Their mid-season swoon has created a division race where there otherwise would not be and the game that could decide the NFC West is next week.

The Cardinals lost to the Vikings on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to drop to 6-6. When the teams played just last week, Seattle squeaked out a 16-6 victory at home. Now, the two teams head to Arizona for a vital matchup in the playoff conversation.

Without Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has become a star. The former first-round pick had 74 receiving yards to lead the team on Sunday.

Seahawks need a healthy DK Metcalf to make a playoff run

The Seahawks have benefitted from the revitalization of Geno Smith's career. After making the playoffs in his first year as the starter in 2022, they missed the postseason last year. Pete Caroll left the team and defensive whizz Mike Macdonald got the job. Now, that defense has started to excel and it will help the Seahawks.

In the win over the Jets, Leonard Williams brought an interception 92 yards for a touchdown for six massive points. The defense responded to that play by allowing no points in the second half. While it was a tough first half, they buckled down and secured the victory.

On offense, Metcalf was solid but not spectacular. His four catches for 66 yards fall in line with most of his games this season. While the season has not been amazing, the Seahawks know he can turn it up in the important games. His knee injury could have been much worse and they are grateful that he should be ready for next Sunday.

Whether it is DK Metcalf or Jaxon Smith-Njigba catching the big passes for the Seahawks, they need a win next week against the Cardinals. It sounds like Metcalf avoided a serious injury, which is great for Seattle.