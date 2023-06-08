The Seattle Seahawks entered a new era in 2022 after trading away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and releasing six-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. That meant that new leaders had to step up, something that DK Metcalf strived to be, though he does it a little differently.

“I mean, I’ve never done it,” Metcalf said, “So it was just fairly new to me. And I didn’t do it for a reason leading up to that point. I’m a guy that works hard and leads by example.”

Metcalf uncharacteristically was outspoken about the Seahawks' issues last season and didn’t like the way he was adjusting to his new role. He said that he ‘overstepped boundaries' in his attempts to be a vocal leader.

“I mean, when you lose guys like Bobby and Russ, you try to force yourself into roles that you think you can fulfill,” Metcalf told reporters on Wednesday. “And that just wasn’t my role. That’s Geno [Smith’s] role to be a vocal leader. He’s the quarterback, the one calling the plays, he’s the one saying ‘hut’.”

Metcalf is right in that Geno Smith did round into a leader last season, although he says he's been leading well before he was named the Seahawks starting quarterback.

Being a vocal leader isn’t in every player's nature, but rather some stars like DK Metcalf are better suited to lead by showing young teammates what it means and what it takes to be an elite football player.

With Wagner returning to the Seahawks and Smith earning his stripes, Seattle is in good hands leadership wise. That will allow Metcalf to do his thing and lead by example.