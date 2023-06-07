With 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks worked to build the future of their organization. But as minicamp kicks off, one of the Seahawks selections made some NFL history in his own right.

Second-round pick Derick Hall has officially signed his rookie contract with Seattle. In the deal, Hall will get 85 percent of his signing bonus before training camp and will earn an extra $100,000 guarantee in year four of the deal. A second-round pick has never had either clause in their rookie contract prior to Hall, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Taking him at No. 37 overall already showed how high Seattle was on Hall. Adding never-before-seen contingencies to his contract show the Seahawks are serious about Hall's potential. Now locked up, he's ready to help lead the Seahawks back to the playoffs.

Derick Hall spent four years at Auburn, appearing in 40 games. He racked up 146 tackles, 19.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. He set his career-high in sacks (nine) as a junior and tackles (60) as a senior. After earning Second-team All-SEC honors as a junior, Hall was named First-team All-SEC as a senior.

He'll be joining a Seahawks defense that could use a bit of work. Last season Seattle ranked 26th in total defense, allowing 361.7 yards per game.

With momentum in their favor, the Seahawks are looking to capitalize. After agreeing to a historic rookie contract, Seattle is looking for Hall to return on the investment. The Seahawks seem pretty confident that the highly touted second-rounder will.