The Seattle Seahawks landed a major free agent in the form of Dre’Mont Jones. As Jones gets ready to embark on his new journey with the Seahawks, the defensive lineman seems amped up to be in Seattle.

Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Seahawks, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Once the news of his signing broke, Jones couldn’t hold back his excitement.

“I’m a mf Hawk Let’s Go!!” Jones tweeted.

Dre’Mont Jones has spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, appearing in 56 games. The lineman has made 133 tackles – 28 for a loss – 38 quarterback hits and 22 sacks. Jones has at least 5.5 sacks the past three seasons.

Jones gives Seattle a versatile defender on their line. Alongside his pass-rushing abilities, Jones is pretty sturdy against the run. Hoever, his best quality is his consistency. He has proven he belongs in the NFL after the last three seasons and is looking to cash in on his impressive numbers.

The Seahawks were in desperate need for a defender like joins. While Seattle sneaked into the postseason, their defense ranked 26th overall by allowing 361.7 yards per game. Seattle struggled tremendously against the run, allowing 150.2 yards per game on the ground.

The Hawks shocked many around the NFL with their playoff run last season. It seems that they’ve found at least their quarterback of the present in Geno Smith. Seattle’s defense was the thing that held them back at times throughout last season. By signing Jones, the Seahawks are looking to remedy that problem.