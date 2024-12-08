After the Seattle Seahawks ruled out star running back Kenneth Walker III, there is more news about the foreseeable future of his playing status in terms of next Sunday. Though Walker had a tumultuous week of Seahawks practice, there were not any setbacks and should be able to return in the team's next game against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 15, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Walker has been suffering from ankle and calf injuries, which, for any fan to see multiple injuries to a running back, it could lead to a cause for some concern. However, it seems as if the Seahawks are confident in Walker resting this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in preparation for the big Sunday night football game next week.

“RB Kenneth Walker III, who was ruled out on Saturday due to ankle and calf injuries, did not suffer a setback this weekend and has a chance to return next Sunday vs. the Packers,” Schefter wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

As the Seahawks face the Cardinals, as said before, they will be without Walker as he has missed Thursday and Friday's session of practice, a clear sign that he will not play. The same was said by Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald, who was uncertain throughout the week of his status, according to the team's website.

“Wish I could tell you, I just don't know right now,” Macdonald said when asked about Walker. “We'll talk about plans in place on how we want to operate going into the weekend if we've got to make any moves, or if we want to take it up to the game on Sunday. We're just not sure right now.”

Seahawks' Kenneth Walker left last Sunday's game “fine”

After the Seahawks beat the Jets, there seemed to not be an injury to Walker as he handled his usual workload, carrying the ball 16 times for 49 yards to go along with two catches for no gain. Macdonald would echo the same sentiments about Walker and how he was last Sunday, saying that injuries could “pop up later,” as was the case for the 24-year-old, according to ESPN.

“To my knowledge, he got out of the game fine,” Macdonald said. “Some of these things, they pop up later. It gets kind of funky, so to my knowledge, I don't think he was limited as the game wore on.”

So far this season, Walker has rushed for 542 yards to go along with seven touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry to go along with 38 catches for 271 yards and one score. There had been some influx as the Seahawks made a bevy of moves, whether it be waiving or claiming players because of injuries, which led to Macdonald even saying that “there's things that we don't right now.”

“I just can't give you an answer right now because there are things that we don't know right now, so we're trying to figure that out, but we've worked it, guys have practiced it,” Macdonald said. “… We've got a good plan, just not sure on who's going to be out there right now based off of who's available and all those things.”

The Seahawks are 7-5, which puts them first in the NFC West as they look to hold their lead against the 6-6 Cardinals.