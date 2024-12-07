Standing atop the NFC West with a 7-5 record, the Seattle Seahawks ruled out running back Kenneth Walker III with a calf injury before their Week 14 matchup, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Seahawks now have downgraded RB Kenneth Walker III to out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals,” Schefter wrote.

Though the Seahawks hoped to have him in their Week 14 divisional game against the Arizona Cardinals, they're relying on a different pair of legs to carry them to victory.

Seahawks rule RB Kenneth Walker out, Zach Charbonnet gets start vs. Cardinals

While Zach Charbonnet has played behind Walker throughout this season, he was the Seahawks' workhorse in Weeks 2 and 3, showing he can be their starter if needed.

In his only two starts this season, Charbonnet combined for 176 all-purpose yards, finding the end zone three times.

Now, with Walker out again, Charbonnet gets another chance to take on a full workload. And while the Seahawks have seen they can rely on Charbonnet when needed, the team elevated rookie running back George Holani from the practice squad, per Adam Schefter on X.

“With Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III and P Michael Dickson both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, Seattle elevated RB George Holani and P Ty Zentner from their practice squad today,” Schefter wrote.

While Holani got elevated to the active roster, it's unknown what his role will be on Sunday against the Cardinals. According to the team's depth chart, Kenny McIntosh is the third running back, meaning he'll most likely be Charbonnet's backup.

But, given how many injuries can come up out of nowhere, elevating Holani was most likely an insurance elevation, or they might need him for special teams.

All-in-all, Walker missing this game could cause significant hiccups to the Seahawks' offense and his upcoming contract. Through 10 games, Walker was on pace to score the most rushing touchdowns in a season through his three-year career. But, missing Week 14 against the Cardinals, Walker's end-of-season stats could paint a poor picture for the soon-to-be-paid running back.

Given the narrative surrounding running backs and their value, Walker could be in trouble once his time for a new contract comes up. He's a productive back, but if his season is shortened much longer by injuries, he could earn one of the worst titles to give a running back: Injury prone.