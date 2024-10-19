Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was a late addition to the team's injury report Saturday. Despite being a full practice participant this week, Walker is now questionable due to illness, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

After starting the season 3-0, the Seahawks lost three straight. Over the last three games, Seattle has struggled to keep Zach Charbonnet involved. He saw 40 carries over the first three games to start the season. In his last three, he has just nine carries for 46 yards.

Seattle's defense has been hit hard by injuries. S Rayshawn Jenkins, LB Uchenna Nwosu, CB Artie Burns and LB Joshua Onujiogu are all on injured reserve. DT Byron Murphy II has only played 90 snaps. CB Coby Bryant has missed significant time.

FS Jerrick Reed II (hamstring), CB Tre Brown (ankle), CB Riq Woolen (ankle) and OT Stone Forsythe are all out for Week 7.

Seahawks limited by mounting injuries

If fully healthy, the Seahawks might have one of the best rosters in the league. Unfortunately, we haven't had much of an opportunity to see them at full strength.

Seattle recently traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire DL Roy Robertson-Harris in exchange for a 2026 late-round pick, per Ian Rapoport & Mike Garafolo. The Seahawks rely on a heavy rotation across the defensive front so as players like Boye Mafe and Murphy get healthy, it will boost the entire defense.

While on Up & Adams, former Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander couldn't believe the team's recent struggles during their three-game losing streak.

“Oh my goodness, to go from 3-0 to 3-3 is like getting punched in the throat,” Alexander noted.” It's wild. You know the defense is solid, but then you're like, wait a minute, you've got these great receivers. You've got two really good running backs. I feel like we don't score enough early. It's never really comfortable, and then you let the defense just kind of go after that. It's been hard watching my crew for these last three weeks.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald isn't satisfied either, injuries or not, per Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle.

“Message to the team is we have the people in the building with our players, our coaches, to become a really good football team,” Macdonald said. “And right now, we're coming up short. We're just not doing the things that good football teams do to win football games, and so we're going to attack it,” Macdonald said, per The Associated Press. “We're going to take a breather here and really go back and dissect the heck out of this thing.”

The Seahawks travel to Atlanta in Week 7 to play the Falcons on Sunday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST.