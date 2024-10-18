The Seattle Seahawks have had a very up and down start to the 2024 NFL season. Seattle started hot on a three-game winning streak, which they promptly followed up with a three-game losing streak. The Seahawks are 3-3 heading into a crucial Week 7 game against the Falcons. They may be without one of their most reliable offensive weapons based on Thursday's injury report.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett popped up on the injury report on Thursday. Lockett did not practice on Thursday due to a knee injury. This is a new injury for Lockett and very little is known about the severity at this point.

This is potentially huge news for the Seahawks. Lockett is a staple in the Seattle offense, always providing a reliable target for Geno Smith. In fact, Lockett has been a key ingredient in Seahawks offenses going all the way back to the Legion of Boom days.

Lockett is having a solid start to the 2024 season as well, despite being 32 years old. He has 26 receptions for 339 yards and one touchdown through six games.

The Seahawks will have to lean heavily on DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and either Laviska Shenault Jr. or Jake Bobo if Lockett ends up inactive for Week 7.

Seahawks attempting to turn season around with win in Week 7 against Falcons

The Seahawks need a win in Week 7 in the worst way.

Seattle does not want to squander their opportunity to win the NFC West. They have led the division for most of the season thanks to their 3-0 start. However, it is quickly slipping away with the 49ers climbing up to three wins themselves.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has not shied away from letting his team know the stakes of their situation. He did not mince words after their latest lost to the 49ers.

“Message to the team is we have the people in the building with our players, our coaches, to become a really good football team,” Macdonald said, per Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle. “And right now, we're coming up short.”

Macdonald even claimed that the Seahawks are not doing the things that good football teams do to win games.

“We're just not doing the things that good football teams do to win football games, and so we're going to attack it,” Macdonald said, per The Associated Press. “We're going to take a breather here and really go back and dissect the heck out of this thing.”

Seattle has a golden opportunity to get a win in Week 7 against a very beatable Falcons team.