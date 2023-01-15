The Seattle Seahawks’ playoff run just ended, so now, Pete Carroll and the team’s focus shift on the future and what it holds for them. However, before they can really answer that, they will have to take care of Geno Smith’s contract first and make sure he stays.

Smith is set to become a free agent this 2023, and after a big year with the Seahawks, a ton of teams are expected to be interested in getting him. When asked if they are planning to keep Smith as their quarterback for the 2023 campaign and the future, Carroll answered, “I hope so.”

The Seahawks head coach also had nothing but praises for Smith, who exceeded expectations after taking over as QB1 for Seattle after the team traded Russell Wilson. While Wilson struggled with the Denver Broncos and missed out on the postseason, Smith thrived in his new role and even surprised the whole NFL with their trip to the playoffs.

“He’s for real. He’s the real deal. He can do all of the things that a terrific quarterback does,” Carroll further said of Smith, per Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13.

Geno Smith has certainly shown he can be a winning quarterback in the NFL. On the season, he recorded 30 touchdowns after completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 4282 yards. He powered Seattle to a 9-8 record and to their eventual playoff berth.

While he made his first postseason start on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, he proved he’s not afraid of the moment. Smith finished with two touchdowns against just one interception, albeit in a losing effort as the 49ers won 41-23.

After a breakout season, it’s not surprising to see the Seahawks determined to get him back. The only question is whether Smith will also be interested to return or he’ll instead explore other opportunities presented to him.