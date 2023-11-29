As the reeling Seahawks head to Dallas for a Thursday night showdown, they'll likely be without running back Kenneth Walker

Following a 5-2 start to the season, the Seattle Seahawks have hit a rough patch that has put their 2023 season in jeopardy. Now 6-5, Seattle's in the midst of a brutal stretch of games. A Thanksgiving night thumping at the hands of division rival San Francisco was just the start, and the next three weeks won't be any easier. This week, Seattle travels to Dallas to face the Cowboys in a game that head coach Pete Carroll called ‘an enormous opportunity,' before going to San Francisco to play the 49ers for the second time in three weeks. After that, the Seahawks return home, but host the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the best record in the NFL. Seattle is staring down a 6-8 record and doing so without one of their most dynamic offensive weapons, running back Kenneth Walker, who is listed as doubtful for the game, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kenneth Walker blew up last year as Seattle was making a surprising push for the NFL Playoffs. The 2nd-round rookie from Michigan State rushed for 1,050 yards, chipped in nine touchdowns, and was named to the NFL's All-Rookie team at season's end. This year, Walker hasn't been quite as productive, and Seattle's offense has suffered for it. But without Walker, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks are running out of options, and that's not a place you want to be when you're off to Dallas.

If stopping the Cowboys' #1 scoring offense wasn't enough of a challenge for Seattle, Dallas' defense poses just as many problems. The Cowboys have forced 17 turnovers and turned six of them into immediate touchdowns (five of them thanks to pick-six king Daron Bland). After having a shocking career resurgence last season, Geno Smith has crashed back down to earth, and if the Seahawks can't establish the run and end up falling behind early, the Cowboys could turn Seattle's offensive ineptitude into six points.