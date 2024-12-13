The Seattle Seahawks will be taking on the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, and they may be going to battle without one of their key offensive players. Kenneth Walker III was listed on the injury report as doubtful for the game with a calf injury. Walker missed Week 14 with the injury, and at this point, there's no timetable for when he could return to the field.

While Walker has been sidelined, Zach Charbonnet has taken over the top spot at running back for the Seahawks, and he's been playing well. Walker has missed time throughout the season, but when he's on the field, he's one of the most physical running backs in the league.

Earlier this week, head coach Mike Macdonald said that Walker is listed as day-to-day.

“I would like to see him (practice) at some point (this week),’’ Macdonald said Wednesday. “But I wouldn’t say that (not practicing) would exclude him from playing.”

Seahawks may be without Kenneth Walker III in Week 15

The Seahawks will most likely play their second straight game with Kenneth Walker III as he continues to try and recover from a calf injury. Walker has missed time throughout the season, but when he's on the field, he's rushed for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. The Seahawks pride themselves on establishing the run, and they're at their best when they can get it going.

With Walker out, Zach Charbonnet will take over, which hasn't been a bad option for the Seahawks this season.

The Seahawks are trying to keep their lead in the division, as the NFC West is getting tight down the stretch of the season. With the Los Angeles Rams taking down the San Francisco 49ers, they're not far off from the Seahawks, who are 8-5 going into their matchup against the Packers. If the Seahawks lose this week, it may give the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers some confidence that they still have a chance to win the division, which is why they need to handle business.

Staying healthy will be the main key for the Seahawks through these final games of the season, and hopefully, Walker can come back at some point and help the team. DK Metcalf has been playing through an injury for the past few games as well, but he doesn't have an injury destination ahead of their Packers game, which is a huge plus for their offense.