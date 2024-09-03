The Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver core could get a shakeup before Sunday. The club brought in free-agent wideout Kadarius Toney for a workout on Tuesday, who could slot in as its fourth wideout.

Toney was one of a few players that came in, via Cards Wire's Howard Balzer.

“Seahawks reported a visit today with WR Kadarius Toney,” Balzer reported. “They also had tryouts with DL Quinton Bohanna, Kenneth Odumegwu, Tramel Walthour; WR Kaden Davis; QB Josh Love; TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden.”

Toney has had a rough NFL career thus far, totaling just 760 yards on 82 catches and three touchdowns across 32 games. The speedster spent the last two years with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Chiefs deemed him expendable after drafting Texas wideout Xavier Worthy in the first round and signing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in free agency.

Would Toney upgrade Seattle's wide receiver room as a backup?

Kadarius Toney could help the Seahawks situationally

Despite having a subpar track record, Toney still has tantalizing talent. The 2020 second-team All-American at Florida owns the longest punt return in Super Bowl history, a 65-yard beauty to the Philadelphia Eagles' five-yard line in Super Bowl LVII. He also caught a five-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of that game, which gave the Chiefs a 28-27 lead.

Toney's time with the team ended badly, though, as he was a healthy scratch in the 2023 Super Bowl. The 25-year-old had recently spewed a poorly-aged quote about being a number-one wideout, via NFL Network's Michael Robinson.

“Yeah, if I get it. If I get the ball,” Toney said.

Now that Toney has been humbled, though, he may be in a better mental space. The Alabama native was selected 20th overall by the New York Giants after running a blistering 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and is still a young player that could develop into a useful receiver.

In Seattle, Toney would back up DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba, while possibly handling returning duties as well. If the two-time Super Bowl champion is willing to accept a reduced role, he could be a perfect fit with the Seahawks.