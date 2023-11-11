Kenny McIntosh and Dareke Young will be active for the Seahawks' interconference matchup against the Commanders.

The Seattle Seahawks are doing well through the first part of the 2023-24 NFL season. The Seahawks have a record of 5-3 and are tied for 1st place in the NFC West. Seattle decided to bolster its depth before the team's Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Kenny McIntosh and Dareke Young will be active for Sunday's game, per Adam Schefter.

Seahawks receive offensive support for their Week 10 matchup

The Seahawks come off an ugly 37-3 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. The team had a poor offensive day that was headlined by four sacks on Geno Smith. Thus, the Seahawks need all the help they can get against the Commanders.

Kenny McIntosh was a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The 23-year-old RB has not gotten o display his talent due to a knee injury he suffered during training camp in August. If he can play, then he should be able to provide solid support to Seattle's running game.

Similarly, Dareke Young has seen limited action in his young NFL career. Young was set to play at the start of the 2023 season, but a groin injury during training camp kept him sidelined. The Seahawks want to see what the 24-year-old can do after extended time off.

The Commanders enter Week 10 fresh off a win against the New England Patriots. Sam Howell threw for 325 yards and one touchdown. However, Howell was sacked three times during the game. If Seattle can put pressure on the young QB, they can disrupt Washington's offense and have a chance to win.

Can the Seahawks add to their winning record and take the top spot in the NFC West?