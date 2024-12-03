The Seattle Seahawks overcame an early deficit to beat the New York Jets in Week 13. Despite the win, the Seahawks turned in a miserable special teams performance that included allowing a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown, a blocked extra point and three fumbles on kickoffs.

Laviska Shenault Jr. was responsible for one of those fumbles. It was the second fumble he’s lost on a kickoff return this season, which was enough for the Seahawks to release the fifth-year pro, according to ESPN’s Brady Hender. Seattle did not make a corresponding move.

Shenault was considered one of the top wide receivers of his draft class. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After some initial success as a wideout early in his career, Shenault settled in as a return specialist with the Seahawks, fielding 16 kickoffs for 459 yards this season.

Shenault had a highlight reel return in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers when he scored a sensational 97-yard touchdown on a kickoff. However, the Seahawks felt the bad ultimately outweighed the good and cut ties with the veteran.

Laviska Shenault had a rough outing for the Seahawks in Week 13

In Week 13 the Jets got off to an uncharacteristic fast start, putting up 14 first quarter points. After Kene Nwangwu’s 99-yard kickoff return touchdown gave New York a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter, Shenault made a crucial special teams blunder. The Seahawks’ return man muffed the Jets’ ensuing kickoff and, after briefly recovering the ball, he fumbled, turning it over to New York deep in Seattle territory.

The Jets were poised to go up 28-7 in what was quickly becoming a rout when New York reverted to its true identity. Aaron Rodgers was picked off in the red zone and big Leonard Williams burned his former team, returning the interception 92 yards for a touchdown.

The Jets would not score again while Williams’ touchdown was the first of 19 unanswered points that led to the Seahawks' 26-21 road win after trailing by 14 in the first half.

Rodgers blamed the windy conditions for his horrendous interception. But Seahawks’ head coach Mike Macdonald credited Williams’ stellar play. The former Jet added two sacks and three tackles for a loss in a dominant performance against New York.

The Seahawks improved to 7-5 with the win and now have a one-game lead over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. Seattle will look to extend that lead when they travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals in Week 14. The Seahawks won the first matchup between the division rivals with a 16-6 Week 12 victory.