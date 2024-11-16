If Seattle Seahawks fans were polled, they would likely prefer not to extend quarterback Geno Smith's contract. The 34-year-old signal caller is in the second year of his three-year contract extension signed in the 2023 offseason. In 2025, Smith will be on an expiring contract, so will Seattle want to offer him a contract extension? The answer is yes, according to Mike Dugar of The Athletic.

“Yes, I’d extend Geno. I don’t think Seattle can reasonably upgrade at QB and upgrade rest of roster with projected 2025 budget + draft position. Knowing (Mike Macdonald, John Schneider and Jody Allen) will want to contend in 2025 — and not start from scratch — moving on from Geno is hustling backwards.”

Behind head coach Mike Macdonald, it's clear the Seahawks don't view themselves as a team needing to tear it all down. Given the competitive balance in the NFC West, Seattle would be correct in not throwing all their chips behind a rebuild.

Considering that general manager John Schneider didn't entertain questions about dealing with wide receiver DK Metcalf ahead of the trade deadline, the Seahawks will continue to tweak their roster as they have after releasing LB Tyrel Dodson.

Seahawks have a lot on the line against 49ers

Smith spoke about the divisional rivalry against the 49ers upcoming in Week 11, per Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

“Yeah, it’s very personal, man,” Smith said. “When you think about division opponents, these games matter the most. Especially with the 49ers. They’ve been at the top of our division, one of the best teams in the league for a while.

“If we want to be that type of team that we say we are, we’ve got to go through teams like this. I have no doubt in my mind (in) the type of guys that we have, the type of preparation we’re going to put it — and, really, how we’re going to step on that field. I know I’m going to step on it with that chip on my shoulder, that edge that I always have. And I know that our guys are, as well.”

Smith is winless in his career against San Francisco in five games. However, his teammates remain his biggest supporters. This offseason, cornerback Devon Witherspoon went to bat for Smith.

“What hasn't he been good at in camp is the question,” Witherspoon said. “He's been able to pick us apart. … He's doing everything an NFL quarterback should do, but the way he's doing it this year is different, especially with this offense.”

The Seahawks won't have the draft capital to move up far enough in the 2025 NFL Draft to select a quarterback capable of immediately taking over or dethroning Smith. Their best option is to continue to build around him and give Smith the best opportunity to compete in the NFC West.