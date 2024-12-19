The Seattle Seahawks are still aiming for a shot at the NFC playoffs, but could be heading into a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings a tad shorthanded.

Zach Charbonnet was held out of Wednesday's practice due to an oblique injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Seahawks have already been limited in the backfield, with Kenneth Walker dealing with a calf injury. Following Charbonnet's strong Week 15 performance with eight carries for 54 yards and one touchdown, the Seahawks will have to figure out a backup plan if him and Walker are unable to go.

The Seahawks are hoping to bounce back after a crushing 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and a lot more could be on the shoulders of Geno Smith and the receiving corps against the Vikings.

Seahawks' backfield options without Zach Charbonnet

Walker also didn't practice on Wednesday, which leaves the Seahawks with Kenny McIntosh as the lone healthy option in the backfield. The offense also found some rushing help from George Holani, who was elevated from the practice squad last week.

It's uncertain at this stage how Seattle will shift around the roster. Charbonnet and Walker will have two more opportunities to log a practice at some capacity before Friday's injury report.