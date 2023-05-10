1 undrafted free agent who will make Seahawks’ roster

The Seattle Seahawks threw some curveballs early on in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is becoming an annual tradition for general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll.

In lieu of overhauling the front-end of a defense that doesn’t have any game-wreckers and was constantly ravaged on the ground last year, the Seahawks opted to try to recreate the Legion of Boom and give themselves an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver and running back. As a result, Seattle’s two first-round picks, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, appear to be top candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year, respectively, for Seattle in 2023.

The Seahawks also look to have found a handful of potential steals on the third day of the draft, which they then followed up by signing a plethora of potential diamonds in the rough in the form of undrafted rookie free agents. With the team’s mandatory rookie minicamp (May 12-14) almost upon us, let’s take a look at which rookie undrafted free agent will make the Seahawks’ final roster.

Despite signing a whopping 28 rookie UDFAs, the quality of their pickups here is even better than the quantity, according to Fantasy Pros’ Thor Nystrom, who named the Seahawks the biggest winners out of the NFC in undrafted free agency.

While every prospect dreams of hearing their name called during the draft, sometimes it’s beneficial for players to hit the open market as a priority UDFA, as they can actually pick their destination.

From more recent stars such as QB Tony Romo, RB Arian Foster, WR Wes Welker, TE Antonio Gates, and LB James Harrison to Hall of Fame legends like QB Warren Moon, QB Kurt Warner, DT John Randle, and CB Richard “Night Train” Lane, we have plenty of evidence that undrafted players can make a massive impact in the NFL.

Seattle’s success with UDFAs in recent years also stands out across the league, with WR Doug Baldwin, CB DeShawn Shead, and starting nose tackle Bryan Mone serving as prime examples.

So that begs the question, which of the Seahawks’ 2023 undrafted free agents have the best chance to make the final roster?

1 undrafted free agent who will make Seahawks’ roster

We have a handful of legitimate contenders here, but we have to give the edge to defensive lineman Jonah Tavai, who racked up 19 sacks over the past two years at San Diego State.

Tavai fits the bill as a tenacious game-wrecker that generated more sacks and pressures than any defensive lineman in all of college football last season. Moreover, Tavai posted phenomenal metrics on a massive workload, including the best pass rush win rate among all interior defensive linemen in this year’s class, and the fourth-best run defense grade, per PFF.

Tavai’s pressure rate and win rate were also the second highest in this class, trailing only Jalen Carter. The only real knocks on the 6-2, 290-pound defensive lineman are his size and lower competition in the Mountain West.

That’s well worth the investment in an undrafted free agent at a position that only has three players with any NFL experience—Jarran Reed, free agent addition Dre’Mont Jones, and Myles Adams, a 2021 UDFA for the Seahawks. Seattle also selected former Michigan defensive lineman Mike Morris with the 151st overall pick in this year’s draft, but either way, it looks like Tavai has a real shot at making an impact on Seattle’s defensive line if he can make the roster.

What other UDFAs have a chance to make the team?

Matt Landers, a transfer from Georgia and Toledo, finished last season as Arkansas’ leading receiver with 901 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging an eye-popping 19.2 yards per catch. The big-bodied (6-4, 200 pounds), big-play, long-striding wide out posted a blazing 4.37 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

Landers is clearly a developmental prospect with inconsistent technique and unrefined route running, but the tools are there for him to develop behind the Seahawks’ three-headed WR monster of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and the aforementioned rookie Smith-Njigba. Landers, along with fellow UDFA wideouts in Jake Bobo and C.J. Johnson, should compete with veterans Dareke Young, Cade Johnson, Easop Winston Jr., and Cody Thompson for the Seahawks’ WR depth roles.

Lance Boykin, a former Coastal Carolina cornerback and transfer out of Old Dominion, led the Chanticleers in interceptions and pass deflections last season. A long, physical, and mentally tough press-man corner, Dane Brugler of The Athletic touts Boykin’s confidence, route awareness, and tackling as the strengths of his game.