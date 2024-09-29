Two of the best teams in the NFC will face off in a Monday Night Football showdown. The 3-0 Seattle Seahawks are slated to face the 2-1 Detroit Lions in Week 4. The game in the prime-time slot will succeed another NFL game on Monday between the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, but in this article, we are going to explain how to watch the late-night game.

When and where is the Seahawks vs. Lions game?

The Seahawks have started out the 2024 season hot, as they have yet to suffer a loss. Playing on the road is never easy, though, and the team will have to do that during Monday Night Football. The Lions are hosting this game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Kickoff for the Sept. 30 game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch Monday Night Football

ABC will broadcast the Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup. That means Joe Buck will be the play-by-play broadcaster, and Troy Aikman will provide color commentary. There will not be an ESPN2 ManningCast this week. You can stream the game with fuboTV, though.

Date: Monday, Sept. 30 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Lions -3.5 | O/U 46.5

Seahawks storylines

The Seahawks are just one of five remaining undefeated teams. They have particularly thrived in the passing game, both offensively and on defense. Geno Smith's unit has already put up 787 yards through the air, which ranks sixth in the league. With an incredible trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Seattle has one of the best receiving corps in the NFL.

The team has also stopped teams from throwing the ball. They've only allowed 473 yards through the air, which is the third-fewest in the league. Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon form an incredible cornerback duo. They are ball-hawking defensive backs that make opposing quarterbacks think twice about throwing in their respective directions.

It is the running game that needs improvement in Seattle, and luckily, help is on the way. Kenneth Walker has missed the last two games with an oblique injury, but he is set to return for this game. The running back will help bring more balance to the Seahawks offense.

Regardless of whether they are throwing the ball or running it, Seattle will need to slow down Aidan Hutchinson. The defensive end has been on a tear so far, as he already has 6.5 sacks and 16 combined tackles. The Seahawks offensive line hasn't been great this year, especially at the right tackle position, so Hutchinson could be in line for another big game.

Lions storylines

Aidan Hutchinson hasn't been the only big-time producer for the Lions so far. Jared Goff has been a revelation ever since Detroit traded for him, and that has been on display this year. Goff's favorite target, Amon-Ra St. Brown, has continued to put up big numbers ever since a disappointing Week 1 performance.

The Lions' offense is explosive and exciting. That was evident during a hook and ladder play last week that resulted in a Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown which went viral on social media. The play also ended up with Sam LaPorta being injured, but the star tight end is ready to play this week.

While the Seahawks have thrived in the passing game on both sides of the ball so far, the Lions have actually been the opposite. They rank fourth in rushing yards (489) and fourth in rushing yards against (230). Gibbs and David Montgomery form a lethal one-two punch, and the Lions have looked vastly improved on the defensive end of the football.

The Seahawks and Lions have won their games in very different ways so far this year, but they have won them. Someone has to lose this battle between two of the best teams in the league. So, who do you think will walk away victorious?