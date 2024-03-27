As his world around him continues to crumble, questions are swirling about where exactly Sean “Diddy” Combs is right now as the federal investigation surrounding the rap mogul intensifies?
Sources close to the hip hop producer and singer claim Diddy remains in the United States and plans to fight the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against him.
Just two days ago, federal authorities stormed Combs' LA area and Miami mansions when Homeland Security Department agents descended on the properties to gather evidence in connection with a massive sex trafficking investigation.
Combs is also facing multiple other lawsuits from women and a fellow music producer all centering on sexual misconduct related allegations.
The LA Times reports that sources close to Combs said he was scheduled to depart by plane on Monday for a spring break vacation with his school-age daughters, but then decided to delay the trip when he became aware of the search of his residences. The sources apparently spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Sean Combs has not been arrested as of yet, but Homeland Security agents did stop his private plane at an executive airport in Miami, and they did arrest Brendan Paul, a member of Combs' entourage alleged to be his “drug mule”.
When might Sean Combs be arrested?
Authorities have not provided any comment about Combs' involvement in the investigation or his whereabouts during this time. Until he is arrested or charged with a crime, Combs is free to travel as he pleases, but there seems to be heightened scrutiny concerning his whereabouts.
On Tuesday, a lawyer for Sean Combs, Aaron Dyer, called the raids a “witch hunt” and found fault with how they were being carried out.
“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer announced in a statement. “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations.”
The sex trafficking investigation appears to stem from one of the lawsuits against Combs — brought by fellow music producer Rodney Jones — as does the arrest of Brendan Paul.
Combs recently settled another lawsuit with his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, also known as the singer Cassie, who accused him of rape, repeated physical assaults and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes as he watched.
Joi Dickerson-Neal, meanwhile, accused Combs in a lawsuit of drugging and raping her in 1991, in addition to recording the attack and then distributing the footage without her consent.
Yet another woman, Liza Gardner, filed a different lawsuit alleging that Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall sexually assaulted her.
Another lawsuit accuses Combs and former Bad Boy label President Harve Pierre of gang-raping and sex-trafficking a 17-year-old girl. Pierre responded to those allegations in a statement, calling them “disgusting,” “false” and a “desperate attempt for financial gain.”
Taken as a whole, the investigation and case against Sean Combs appears to be building by the minute with no signs of slowing down. It appears far from over, though it's anyone's guess if and/or when Combs might be arrested in the proceedings. His whereabouts will undoubtedly continue to be closely monitored in the meantime.