UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley offered up an interesting suggestion for the female contingent of the roster.

While discussing a plethora of topics on his podcast, his coach Tim Welch brought up a now-deleted tweet from 2020 of lightweight champion Islam Makhachev claiming that MMA was not a woman's sport.

This was notably after witnessing the damage Joanna Jedrzejczyk took against Weili Zhang in their fight of the year classic at UFC 248 that saw the former suffer a grotesque hematoma on her forehead.

It got O'Malley to think of an idea.

“What if there was a ‘WUFC’?” O'Malley pondered (via MMA Fighting). “What if they had their own program? Would it last? Would they be able to sell pay-per-views, would they be able to sell out arenas?

“I’m just asking. What if it was the ‘WUFC’? It’s still the UFC, it’s still Dana, it’s still the UFC pushing these fights and promoting them – would it last?”

Of course, it should be noted that UFC president Dana White famously stated women would never compete in the promotion — until Ronda Rousey changed his mind in 2013.

Since then, they have become a mainstay but not as far as headlining events in recent years. For example, only six of the UFC's 42 events in 2022 were headlined by a women's fight.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

O'Malley believes it's because there are only a few fights worth getting excited for.

“We’re not saying they’re bad,” he explained. “We’re talking from a pure entertainment point of view. Look at the WNBA, look at the NBA. There is a few girls fights that are very entertaining. There is a few…

“WNBA – WUFC, I’d like it. I think it’d be interesting… We’re not talking skill, they’re very, very skilled. I’m talking from a pure entertainment perspective. Like, ‘I can’t f*****g wait for this fight.’”

While some sections of MMA fans would be on board with the idea, it's pretty unrealistic as a whole.

The reality is women's fights don't sell as much — especially without a mainstream star like Rousey — and there's a reason why they usually serve as co-main events on pay-per-views barring exceptions like UFC 289 where there is a lack of a title fight headliner.

For now, O'Malley has bigger things to worry about. He will challenge bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 headliner taking place Aug. 19 in Boston.

It will be his first-ever title shot and with the Las Vegas-based promotion clearly behind him, it could be a monumental moment not only for the 135-pound division, but the sport as a whole as many in the combat sports world believe “Sugar” could be the next mainstream superstar — similar to Conor McGregor.