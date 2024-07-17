The Southeastern Conference has been seen as the best in college football for decades and Commissioner Greg Sankey's conference has the national championship pedigree to back it up. The SEC had won four straight NCAA championships and five of the last six before Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines won it all last season.

On Wednesday, July 17, SEC Media Day shifted to Dallas, Texas, and Sankey came equipped with a Jim Harbaugh quip as he shared a joke that showcased the strength of his football conference.

Sankey's Harbaugh quip came amid a Sankey truth bomb on possible future expansion after the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. Meanwhile, a big-time Texas football recruit shared his SEC related reason for pledging to the Longhorns.

The SEC;s Media Day boasted three of the four College Football Playoff coaches from 2023-2024's Playoff sans the winner Jim Harbaugh, a factoid that was not lost on the SEC head man.

Sankey's Harbaugh Quip Making The Rounds

The latest update was shared by reporter Brett McMurphy on X. According to McMurphy, Sankey had direct comments when asked about the coaches in last year's four-team College Football Playoff.

Sankey noted in a news conference that Kalen DeBoer, the current coach of Alabama football, Nick Saban, the former coach of Alabama football, and Steve Sarkisian, the current coach of Texas football, were all present in Dallas.

The fourth was Harbaugh, who is busy preparing for the NFL season with the San Diego Chargers. That opened the door for Sankey to play the role of comedian for a brief, shining moment.

“Coach (Jim) Harbaugh didn't want to come to SEC media days apparently,” Sankey joked.

SEC's College Football Playoff Prospects

The SEC is once again loaded with talent and contenders for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

While Jim Harbaugh works toward winning a Lombardi Trophy with the NFL's San Diego Chargers, Commissioner Sankey's conference is loaded with hard working coaches and teams gunning for the top spot in the nation.

Georgia football is the favorite to win it all but Texas football is coming off of an impressive playoff run that ended with a hard-fought loss to Washington football. Dillon Gabriel is no longer in Norman, Oklahoma with the Sooners, but the college football blue blood led by defensive ace Brent Venables is still chugging along and has been reloading as of late as usual.

Alabama football still has Jalen Milroe, a contender for SEC Player of the Year, and the Tide's roster is stacked as usual. The SEC conference appears stronger than ever from top to bottom, which should make for an exciting season from Texas to Alabama up to Kentucky and across the entire league.