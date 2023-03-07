A league that possesses more than a few teams that can be dangerous in the month of March, these same schools will put it all on the hardwood against their conference foes as the SEC Conference Tournament has finally arrived! Join us for our college basketball odds series where our SEC Tournament 2023 winner, prediction, and pick will be revealed.

At the moment, the SEC Conference as a whole is projected to have the second-most teams in the big dance with eight overall, and there is no doubt that this week’s tournament will either increase or lessen that number. With the Alabama Crimson Tide taking home the regular season crown, which other teams can knock off the top dog and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament?

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

SEC Tournament Odds: 2023 Winner Odds

Alabama: +165

Tennessee: +340

Kentucky: +430

Texas A&M: +600

Why Alabama Could Win the SEC

Not only does the Crimson Tide have the best odds to win this week’s SEC Tournament, but a good showing by Alabama could put themselves in the running for the number-one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. In order for the Crimson Tide’s deepest desires to come true, they will need to stick to their bread and butter that works with a legitimate defense, reliable guards, and even a bonafide superstar in Brandon Miller at their disposal. Alas, the freshman sensation forward in Miller leads the team in scoring with a whopping 19.6 PPG and also reeling in 8.0 rebounds per outing, the Antioch, Tennessee native is as legit as they7 come in the SEC Conference. With star power affecting conference tournaments all across the nation, the Crimson Tide surely have a superstar in the making on their roster that will give Alabama the edge in most games played during this tournament.

Why Tennessee Could Win the SEC

Next up on this list, is the Tennessee Volunteers that possess the second-best odds to take home SEC bragging rights this week. Above all else, Tennessee might not pass the eye test when glancing upon the regular-season ending standings where the Volunteers finished in fifth place with an 11-7 conference record, there is still plenty of talent on this roster alone to be named SEC champs by the end of the week. Of course, Tennessee’s postseason aspirations took a major blow after learning that guard Zakai Ziegler will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Fortunately, this is a team that picks off opposing defenses with tremendous passes resulting in buckets, as the Volunteers are dishing out an extremely effective 17.1 assists per game. If the Volunteers don’t spread the wealth offensively and settle for contested jump shots, then they may find it hard to go on a deep run in this conference tournament.

Why Kentucky Could Win the SEC

Always seemingly equipped with a plethora of young but often times inexperienced talent, the Kentucky Wildcats enter the week as possibly one of the more mysterious teams that the SEC has to offer at this point.

Nevertheless, the talent is certainly there, as the Wildcats have been winners in five of their previous six including an impressive 88-79 victory over Arkansas on the road. While there are many players that deserve highlighting, none may be more explosive as the 2021 National Player of the Year in Oscar Tshiebwe. On the year, the gaudy forward is shooting 56% from the field and is the top option for the Wildcats offensively. Most importantly, Kentucky’s greatest chance to take home the SEC Tournament hardware falls on the shoulders of the Wildcats’ beyond-the-arc shooting, as they will live or die by the three-ball.

Why Texas A&M Could Win the SEC

Possibly one of the more slept-on teams heading into this frenzy of a tournament, few teams in the SEC have been on their A game like the Texas A&M Aggies. With wins in 10 of their last 12 games overall, there is no doubt that the Aggies are feeling confident as of late. However, winning the SEC Tournament will prove to be no easy task, as the Aggies will need to make it a priority to play lockdown defense as they did in their upset win over Alabama 67-61. In that contest, the Aggies left the Crimson Tide searching for answers each time down the floor offensively as Alabama ended up shooting only a minuscule 19% from downtown and 33% on the floor as a whole.

Clearly, there are an abundant amount of playmakers within this conference that can put the basketball in the basket like it’s second nature, so the Aggies cannot let other teams have their way on offense. Alas, the best part of this team is their efficiency from the free-throw line, as Texas A&M is connecting on a league-leading 76% of their attempts at the charity stripe.

Final SEC Tournament Prediction & Pick

Alabama has been the team to beat all season long, and nothing should change that fact. Hammer the Crimson Tide to take home the SEC regular season and conference tournament hardware!

Final SEC Tournament Prediction & Pick: Alabama +165