Leave it to a dramatic actor to make a symbolic gesture in support of the WGA writers strike that's, well, dramatic-ish. Dermot Mulroney, a guest on Friday's episode of The View to promote his new Marvel series Secret Invasion, decided to walk off the set in the middle of his interview as a symbolic way to show his support for the writers strike.

Although truth be told, it wasn't as dramatic as anything Mulroney's character is up to in Secret Invasion. For starters, Mulroney warned the hosts ahead of time that he was planning to “symbolically walk off in support of the writers” as he left the stage toward the end of his interview.

Plus, before leaving the stage, Mulroney asked the hosts if they were getting ready to go to commercial break. He then thanked them prior to his exit, and he was gracious and friendly in discussing his illustrious career with the hosts until the scripted walk-off.

After Mulroney left the stage, the hosts continued on, unruffled, and Joy Behar plugged Marvel‘s Secret Invasion Disney+ series one more time as she tossed to break.

Then, during the commercial break, Mulroney graciously returned to the stage for the obligatory photo op with all of the hosts of The View. So… either set walk-offs just aren't what they used to be or we need to just call this one something else. Because the only thing secretly invading this interview was staged politeness and a thoughtful sign of solidarity with writers.