Selena Gomez is 31, but she's embracing aging.

Speaking to People at her Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Hollywood, Gomez spoke about hitting her 30s.

“Now that I'm 30, I care less, so it's actually nice,” she confessed. “I get to focus on the things that actually matter and I'm not worried about things that were holding me back.”

Getting her start as a child actor on Barney & Friends, Gomez became a pop culture sensation in her teens. Her biggest role was as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place. She starred in the Disney Channel show from 2007-2012.

During that period of her career, Gomez formed Selena Gomez & the Scene. The pop-rock band released three studio albums during their run and embarked on three headlining tours as well. As a solo artist, Gomez has released three studio albums and four EPs. Her last studio album, Rare, was released on January 10, 2020.

On the film and TV side, Gomez would star in films like Spring Breakers, A Rainy Day in New York, and Dolittle. She also voiced the character of Mavis Dracula in the first three Hotel Transylvania films.

More recently, Gomez has been doing a combination of unique projects. She hosts Selena + Chef for Max (formerly HBO Max) — a cooking show where she is joined by a variety of guests. Gomez also stars in Hulu's hit show, Only Murders in the Building. In the show, she stars alongside longtime comedy duo, Martin Short and Steve Martin. A fourth season of the show was recently greenlit by Hulu.