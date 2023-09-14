After being caught seemingly covering her ears during Olivia Rodrigo's VMAs performance, Selena Gomez has responded.

Buzzfeed Celeb posted a picture of Gomez plugging her ears during Rodrigo's VMAs performance. Their story discussed why the singer seemed to cover her ear during the “Vampire” performance. However, Gomez herself responded via a comment from her account.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I heard a loud noise and it scared me,” Gomez replied.

And there it is. While many news sites wanted to frame it as her covering her ears during Rodrigo's performance, it appears she was startled by the malfunctions going on. As you can see in the video, the stage seemed to malfunction during the “Vampire” performance. Rodrigo looked visibly confused as a crew member escorted her to the next number between songs.

Selena Gomez was just one of the many faces in the crowd who looked confused and/or concerned during Rodrigo's set.

Olivia Rodrigo is hot off of her sophomore album release, Guts. After her Grammy-winning debut album, Sour, Rodrigo had the tall task of following that up. She did so successfully with Guts, and the album shows her taking one step forward and no steps back.

Additionally, Rodrigo just announced the “Guts” world tour. The tour will kick off on February 23, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. She will then visit various arenas in the United States including the legendary TD Garden and Madison Square Garden before heading to Europe. She'll return to the United States in mid-July before wrapping up the tour with a two-night stay at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Pinkpantheress, and Remi Wolf will open for her.