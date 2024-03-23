The magic from The Wizards of Waverly Place might be coming sooner than expected. Selena Gomez, who is returning as her character Alex Russo for one episode of the reboot, shared that she will be back to where it all begins this fall.
“Making magic, then and now 🪄,” the caption read of the joint post between David Henrie (Gomez's costar who is also reprising his role) and the official Disney Instagram account. “The new Wizards of Waverly Place series is coming this fall!”
“WE ARE BACK!! SOOOO GRATEFUL [in love emoji] MAGIC [two wand emojis],” Gomez wrote in the comment section.
The photo is side-by-side throwback of Gomez resting her head on Henrie's shoulder and then a recent picture of she and Henri on the couch in the same position.
Gomez also reposted the post onto her Instagram Story and wrote, “Guess what? WE GOT PICKED UP FOR SEASON 1!”
Selena Gomez Announces The Wizards Of Waverly Place Reboot
Gomez made the announcement about the show's reboot back in January. Gomez and Henrie will be executive producers on the show. Gomez will be in the pilot episode while Henrie will remain a series regular as his character Justin Russo. Gomez and Henrie are the only returning casemates announced at this time. Deadline reports that Henrie will reprise his role alongside Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.
“The Russos are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we’ve grown. 2024, the year magic comes back!” Henrie wrote on Instagram with a photo of the script.
As for the premise, Justin is providing guidance for a young wizard Billie who has unremarkable powers. Billie will be played by Brown. Thiele will be Justin's oldest son Roman Russo with Gianopulos will portray Justin's wife, Giada.
As fans were commenting about the lack of the original castemates, Henrie provided some insight on how they will fit into the revival.
“We definitely plan on bringing back the original cast for the series order,” Henrie responded to a fan's Instagram comment.
What Will The Wizards Of Waverly Place Reboot Be About?
The reboot will take place in the future where Henrie will be helping another young wizard.
“After a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World,” a press release reads.
The original series, which ran from 2007-2012. It also starred Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise. It followed the Russo siblings Gomez, Henrie, and Austin navigating their magical powers while trying to blend into normal teenage life.