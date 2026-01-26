While an acclaimed actress, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney may be in hot water following her controversial stunt at the Hollywood Sign involving her bras.

A few nights ago, the Housemaid star went to the Hollywood Sign and covered it with bras. TMZ reported a video of Sweeney covering the “H” in the sign with bras. Unfortunately, this may cause problems.

According to TMZ's report, Sweeney had a permit from FilmLA to shoot the Hollywood Sign. However, she did not have permission to “touch or climb the sign itself.”

Sydney Sweeney snuck up an L.A. mountain, climbed the iconic HOLLYWOOD Sign, and laced it with bras — and she may have gotten in trouble with the law. 😳 Details: https://t.co/nM4NvOQNac pic.twitter.com/CF92E4U66I — TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2026

TMZ obtained an email from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the sign. They sent an email to Sweeney's team, and they are hoping to “discuss this and work to reach an agreement.”

“It has come to our attention that you and crew filmed the Hollywood Sign last night for a production connected with Persuasion Pictures,” the email read. “Please be advised that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to use of the image of the Hollywood Sign and neither you nor the production company have sought or received permission to use the images captured for any commercial use.

“We understand that you received a film permit from FilmLA, whose staff assures me that you were notified of the requirements to seek a license from the Chamber prior to your shoot,” the email continued.

Article Continues Below

Why did Sydney Sweeney cover the Hollywood Sign in bras?

According to TMZ, Sweeney and her team were shooting a promotional video for her new lingerie line, which is being backed by Jeff Bezos.

Additionally, while they were done filming their stunt, Sweeney and her team allegedly left a few bras behind. It remains unclear if they are still there.

Even if the shoot may come with unexpected consequences, more attention is being brought to the brand following Sweeney's Hollywood Sign stunt.