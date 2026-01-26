Even six years after his shocking return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, former WWE Superstar Edge (aka Adam Copeland in AEW) is still reflecting on the experience.

He took to Instagram to share a message to his fans on the six-year anniversary of his return to wrestling at the WWE Royal Rumble.

“I didn't realize that today [Jan. 26] is six years to the day since I came back at the Royal Rumble. For me, every second after that first ‘You think you know me' at the Rumble in Houston has been a success, man,” he reflected. “You know the story — I wasn't supposed to do this, yet, here we are six years later. If you had told me six years ago that I'd be still doing this after six years, I would've thought you were a little crazy.

“But man, I've been so lucky. I feel like I got my dream career twice. I got to do it the first time, had to retire for nine years, and then get it back again. That's good stuff,” he continued with a smile.

While this was a celebratory post, Edge stated that he knows the “end” is “close.” He advised fans to take it in while they still can before he hangs it up for good.

“Hopefully, you've enjoyed this ride. If you haven't, whatever. [chuckles] And if you have, great. [There's] a little bit more to go,” he said.

Edge's shocking WWE return at the 2020 Royal Rumble

At the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge made his surprise return to WWE after nine years in retirement. He entered the annual battle royal in the 21st spot, eliminating three Superstars and lasting nearly 24 minutes.

However, he would eventually be eliminated by Roman Reigns, who was the runner-up to Drew McIntyre. Edge would later feud with Reigns in 2021.

Edge previously retired after WrestleMania 27 due to neck problems. He made some appearances in WWE in the coming years, but his full-fledged return came in 2020.

He'd remain in the company until 2023. Since then, Edge, now going by his government name of Adam Copeland, joined AEW, where he is a former two-time TNT Champion.

His last run in WWE was filled with matches against the likes of Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Finn Bálor. Edge formed Judgment Day, a stable that is still going to this day.