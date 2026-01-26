It appears rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, has seen the light and apologized for his past antisemitism via an open letter in the Wall Street Journal.

Ye's full-page apology — titled “To Those I've Hurt” — was published in the Wall Street Journal (via Philip Lewis) on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. He claimed to have “lost touch with reality” amidst his actions.

Ye, fka Kanye West, takes out a full-page in the Wall Street Journal to apologize to the Black community, and for antisemitism: “I lost touch with reality” pic.twitter.com/Po8s4gNz5P — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 26, 2026

“Twenty-five years ago, I was in a car accident that broke my jaw and caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain,” his letter began. “At the time, the focus was on the visible damage — the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma. The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed.

“Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised. It wasn't properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis,” he continued.

He continued by claiming that bipolar disorder “comes with its own defense system.” In turn, “When you're manic, you don't think you're sick. You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you're seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you're losing your grip entirely.”

Later in the apology, Ye acknowledged that he “lost touch with reality.” He owned up to some of his past actions, and he knows he “became detached from my true self.”

“Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem,” Ye conceded. “I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

He went on to explain some of his antisemitic actions. The first step is acknowledging mistakes, as Ye did in his open letter in the Wall Street Journal.

“In that fractured state, I gravitated towards the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold t-shirts bearing it,” he recalled. “One of the most difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments — many of which I still cannot recall — that lead to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body experience.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people,” he continued.

It sounds like Ye wants to move forward from his past actions. He is seemingly working on himself, saying his wife “encouraged me to finally get help.”