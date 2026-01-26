In tragic news, the mother of WWE legend Mick Foley has died after a “lengthy battle with dementia,” as the 2013 Hall of Famer revealed in a new post on his Instagram account.

Foley took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, to share the news of his mom's death. He posted a few pictures of her throughout the years, including some of him as a child with her.

“GOODBYE MOM,” his post began. “It is with a heavy heart I report the passing of my mother, following a lengthy battle with dementia. She was a strong, fiercely independent woman who beat polio as a child, became the first member of her family to attend college, and instilled in me a belief that I was capable of doing anything.

“She made me feel no dream was too big to dream, and nurtured my imagination and my love for reading, writing and storytelling. Simply put, without Mrs. Foley and the gift she gave me, no one would know Mrs. Foley’s baby boy. I love you Mom,” he continued.

Additionally, Foley posted a “more thorough article” on his Facebook page that fans could read. Rest in peace, Mrs. Foley.

Love floods in for WWE icon Mick Foley after the news of his mom's death

Several people commented on Foley's post, including his daughter, Noelle. She said, “Grandma will be missed greatly [red heart emoji] I'm so thankful for the memories we got to share with her over the years. Love you so much dad [red heart emoji].”

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero Jr. sympathized with Foley. He similarly lost his mother in June 2025. “I'm sorry brother,” he wrote. “Lost mine in June. It's not easy when your biggest supporter in life, is gone. Love you Mick & prayers for your Mama. [praying hands emoji]”

Foley is a former WWE Superstar. He has been retired since 2012, but his impact on the sport is felt to this day. During his career, he was a three-time WWF Champion, and he was the inaugural Hardcore Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.