Selena Gomez shares a throwback picture captioned with a realization. On Instagram, the singer-actress-businesswoman candidly reflects on her body's evolution in a series of pictures. In her IG story, she juxtaposes a 2013 snapshot in a zebra bikini with a more recent image from her Cabo San Lucas getaway last year. The 31-year-old star acknowledges the changes, stating, “Today I realized I will never look like this again…”

In the second image, sporting a high-waisted bikini bottom and a white top, Gomez embraces her imperfections. “I'm not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it's ok to be me.”

This revelation follows Gomez's previous openness about body-shaming after undergoing surgery. Due to her lupus diagnosis at the age of 24. In her past interviews, Selena Gomez recounted feeling self-conscious during a magazine fitting. This, but, shows the unrealistic expectations placed on women's bodies.

RECOMMENDED
Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez with Golden Globes in the background
Kylie Jenner still not over alleged Selena Gomez Golden Globes moment

Autumn Hawkins ·

Selena Gomez, David Henrie with the Wizard of Waverly Place sign behind them
Selena Gomez, David Henrie confirm massive Wizards of Waverly Place revival

Autumn Hawkins ·

Wizards of Waverly Place and Disney Channel logos with Selena Gomez and David Henrie.
Wizards of Waverly Place's bonkers Selena Gomez revival update

Andrew Korpan ·

The Single Soon artist, who later underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy, faced public scrutiny during a bikini-clad Australian getaway. Exposing her surgery scars. Compounded by a high-profile breakup with Justin Bieber, Gomez navigated the challenging aftermath in her throwback picture. While also grappling with body image issues fueled by social media comparisons.

In 2018, she confronted a mental health struggle. Checking into a treatment center and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Selena Gomez, in these throwback stories, candidly shares her journey. Describing it as a tumultuous season of highs and lows, emphasizing the difficulty of managing and understanding her emotions during that period.