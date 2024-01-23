Selena Gomez shares a series of throwback photos on Instagram Story, reflecting her journey with Lupus and health.

Selena Gomez shares a throwback picture captioned with a realization. On Instagram, the singer-actress-businesswoman candidly reflects on her body's evolution in a series of pictures. In her IG story, she juxtaposes a 2013 snapshot in a zebra bikini with a more recent image from her Cabo San Lucas getaway last year. The 31-year-old star acknowledges the changes, stating, “Today I realized I will never look like this again…”

In the second image, sporting a high-waisted bikini bottom and a white top, Gomez embraces her imperfections. “I'm not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it's ok to be me.”

This revelation follows Gomez's previous openness about body-shaming after undergoing surgery. Due to her lupus diagnosis at the age of 24. In her past interviews, Selena Gomez recounted feeling self-conscious during a magazine fitting. This, but, shows the unrealistic expectations placed on women's bodies.

The Single Soon artist, who later underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy, faced public scrutiny during a bikini-clad Australian getaway. Exposing her surgery scars. Compounded by a high-profile breakup with Justin Bieber, Gomez navigated the challenging aftermath in her throwback picture. While also grappling with body image issues fueled by social media comparisons.

In 2018, she confronted a mental health struggle. Checking into a treatment center and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Selena Gomez, in these throwback stories, candidly shares her journey. Describing it as a tumultuous season of highs and lows, emphasizing the difficulty of managing and understanding her emotions during that period.